StayNTouch Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MGM Resorts International, among the world's leading entertainment companies, to provide an intuitive check-in and check-out process across all of their properties. To date, the StayNTouch platform has been installed at 15 MGM Resorts destinations delivering increased guest satisfaction and a boost in hotel operational efficiency. MGM Resorts intends to install mobile check-in capability at all properties by the end of 2017.

The StayNTouch platform is delivered using two solutions on a single cloud platform. The Rover PMS Overlay mobilizes existing front desk and housekeeping operations. Zest is a guest-centric, mobile website experience, enabling check-in and check-out, preference collection, and upsell opportunities. ARIA, a AAA Five Diamond Award winner, was the first to roll out StayNTouch's cloud-based mobility platform, offering guests a variety of check-in and check-out options via their smartphone. Guest impact was immediate, with check-in lines and wait times significantly reduced. Following ARIA, the platform was launched at Bellagio, Vdara, MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, Luxor and Excalibur in Las Vegas. In addition, MGM Grand Detroit, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi and Gold Strike in Tunica in Mississippi now offer mobile check-in.

"We have been searching for a technology component that could improve the guest arrival process at our properties," said Sy Esfahani, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President for MGM Resorts International. "Following the on-going success we saw at ARIA, we decided to deploy StayNTouch's solutions across all of our properties. Now our guests will have greater control over their stay, checking in and out with ease."

Jos Schaap, CEO and Founder at StayNTouch, said, "We are delighted to get close to completing the roll-out to all of the MGM Resorts' properties. Because of their tireless commitment to improving guest satisfaction through innovation, MGM Resorts continues to be the hospitality leader that others try to emulate. StayNTouch is proud that we can be part of that innovative mission."

About StayNTouch Inc.

StayNTouch is a "Software as a Service" hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today's guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is among the world's leading entertainment companies. With national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an inspired array of restaurant and retail offerings, MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 15 of the most recognizable hospitality and resort brands throughout 27 locations. The company is expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, recently opening MGM National Harbor in Maryland and very soon, MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and MGM COTAI in Asia. The 77,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud to be recognized as one of FORUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

