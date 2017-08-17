BETHESDA, Md. – RLJ Lodging Trust ("RLJ") (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it has provided an updated presentation regarding its merger with FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated ("FelCor") (NYSE: FCH). The updated presentation provides additional details about the strategic benefits of the combination, which is expected to result in the leading platform in the most profitable hotel segments with imbedded growth and value creation opportunities.

The updated investor presentation is available online in the Investor Relations sections of RLJ's website, www.rljlodgingtrust.com, and of FelCor's website, www.felcor.com.

About FelCor Lodging Trust

FelCor Lodging Trust, a real estate investment trust, owns a diversified portfolio of primarily upper-upscale full-service hotels that are located in major urban and resort markets throughout the U.S. FelCor partners with leading hotel companies who operate its properties under globally renowned names and as premier independent hotels.

