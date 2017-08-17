RLJ Lodging Trust Provides Updated Presentation Regarding Merger with FelCor Lodging Trust
About FelCor Lodging Trust
FelCor Lodging Trust, a real estate investment trust, owns a diversified portfolio of primarily upper-upscale full-service hotels that are located in major urban and resort markets throughout the U.S. FelCor partners with leading hotel companies who operate its properties under globally renowned names and as premier independent hotels.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company owns 122 hotels with approximately 20,100 rooms, located in 21 states and the District of Columbia.