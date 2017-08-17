Intelity, an innovator and leader in hospitality guest-service technology, was recently recognized by Info-Tech Research Group for its in-room tablet technology. In its In-Room Tablets Vendor Landscape report, Info-Tech Research Group compared nine in-room tablet vendors of which Intelity was designated a "Champion." The report states that "Intelity is the only vendor to deliver on every advanced feature evaluated and offers an extensive catalog of available integrations with major hotel systems such as PMS, POS, and in-room controls."

Info-Tech Research Group's Vendor Landscape reports recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace. Assessing vendors by the strength of their offering and their strategy for the enterprise, Info-Tech Research Group Vendor Landscapes pay tribute to the contribution of exceptional vendors in a particular category. For this Vendor Landscape, Info-Tech focused on those vendors that offer broad capabilities across multiple platforms and that have a strong market presence and/or reputational presence among medium and large-size organizations.

"Intelity is proud to be recognized by Info-Tech Research Group for its advanced in-room tablet solution and expansive systems integration," said Intelity CEO and President David Adelson. "Our products were evaluated for their features, usability, affordability and architecture, while we as a company were judged for our viability, strategy, reach and integration. Intelity achieved high marks across the board."

"This report substantiates that Intelity meets far more than just the 'minimum standard' feature requirements of an in-room tablet solution," Adelson said. "According to the report, express check-out; local events and city guides; reporting, analysis and dashboards; content management; security; push marketing; and the capability of supporting multiple properties are the most basic 'table stakes' or features on which a system should be considered. Intelity goes above and beyond what is standard and offers tools that lead to greater market differentiation and a higher return on investment."

Advanced system features where Intelity performed exceptionally well include: two-way messaging between the guest and hotel; the ability for guests to select and play games and view entertainment content on their tablets; the ability to track and recognize guests within a geo-fenced property and trigger an intelligent offer message; the ability to review the room service dining menu and place orders that will integrate with the POS; the ability to display languages other than English across the customer-facing and CMS application UI; enabling guests to set (and remove) a wake-up call that integrates with PMS and automated/live-agent call features; using the tablet as a full-feature phone; adjusting in-room lighting from the tablet; enabling guests to view their folio through integration with the PMS; and enabling guests to set room temperature through integration with HVAC thermostat devices or a third-party control.

"As more and more hotels begin 'digitizing their properties with an in-room tablet' to deliver hotel amenities, targeted promotions, superior entertainment, and automated room controls to create a more guest-centric experience, Intelity will be there to provide exceptional customer support and ensure a quick ROI," Adelson said. "Our solutions are designed to strengthen the relationship between hoteliers and their guest."

For more information about Intelity's guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry, please visit the company website.

About Info-Tech Research Group

With a paid membership of over 30,000 members worldwide, Info-Tech Research Group (www.infotech.com) is the global leader in providing tactical, practical Information Technology research and analysis. Info-Tech Research Group has an eighteen-year history of delivering quality research and is North America's fastest growing full-service IT analyst firm.

About GHRC

Info-Tech's Gaming & Hospitality Research Center (GHRC) focuses on providing practical and tactical advice for CIOs, VPs and Director level IT professionals within the casino & resort market. Evaluating vendors and products specific to the Gaming & Hospitality industry is a revolutionary way to help evaluate current and future technology. Increased value and accelerated business results can be realized when combined with GHRC consulting services that use a structured, industry best practices approach across four major IT focus areas: IT/Business Alignment, Applications, Infrastructure and Risk Management.

Contact

Gregg Hopkins

Intelity

Phone: (407) 965.2202

Send Email