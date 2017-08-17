2017 Rising Star Award Caribbean presented at CHRIS
This year's recipient of the Rising Star Award was Caribbean native Marlen Mena, Rooms Division Manager of the Dreams La Romana in the Dominican Republic.
"Marlen is a great example of someone, through hard work and dedication, has worked her way up in such a short amount of time by empowering her team and being a strong leader in the midst of uncertainty. ISHC is proud to recognize her with the Rising Star Award and we're excited to see where her career takes her. Our members really value this opportunity to encourage young talent in the Caribbean region – a region that depends on the hospitality industry. We are thankful for the support of BHN, the judging panel, and the sponsors who helped make this happen," said Andrea Belfanti, ISHC Executive Director.
"We're pleased to be able to shine a spotlight on the 'future' of the tourism industry in the Caribbean with the annual Rising Star Award. The nominee list in 2017 included numerous talented young leaders from across the region. When the judges reviewed the candidates and voted, Marlen rose to the top. She is truly an exceptional executive and we are looking forward to watching her help shape the future of travel/tourism in the Caribbean," added Jim Burba, President, BHN.
The Rising Star Award Caribbean was presented to Marlen on April 28, 2017 at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, FL. This is the seventh year ISHC and BHN have joined together to recognize emerging talent in the region at CHRIS with the Rising Star Award Caribbean. Nomination criteria requires a candidate to be 35 years of age or younger, currently living in the Caribbean, working in a hospitality-related field and recognized in the industry as a rising star.
About CHRIS
Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) is the Caribbean's most important hotel and tourism investment conference. The 2017 conference immediately followed a second important event, the Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) conference. The back-to-back nature of the two events provides a venue for the hotel investment community that is interested not only in the Caribbean, but also in Latin America, to conduct their business while in Miami. HOLA and CHRIS are hosted by Burba Hotel Network (BHN). For additional information on the CHRIS conference visit: www.CHRISconference.com.
About BHN
BHN is the worldwide leader in developing and organizing conferences for the hotel and tourism investment community. With three decades of experience, over 140 events completed to-date, and nearly 100,000 international delegates, BHN conferences have become "must attend" events for industry leaders who come together to network, conduct business, and to learn about the latest trends.
About ISHC
The International Society of Hospitality Consultants is truly The Leading Source for Global Hospitality Expertise, represented by over two hundred of the industry"s most respected professionals from across six continents. Collectively, ISHC members provide expert services in over fifty functional areas and have specialized skills in virtually every segment of the hospitality industry. ISHC is dedicated to promoting the highest quality of professional consulting standards and practices for the hospitality industry. Candidates undergo a rigorous screening process, ensuring that all ISHC members have a reputation of integrity and are qualified by their experience, training and knowledge to develop and express sound judgment on industry issues. Additional information about the organization, along with a directory of ISHC members, is available on the ISHC website at ishc.com.