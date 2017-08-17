ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Wilson Lu, regional director for the company's North Asia region, will be featured on an industry panel at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia). This year's event, which marks its 10th anniversary, is being held May 16-18 at The Venetian Macao.

Lu will participate in the panel discussion entitled: Gaming & Non-Gaming Convergence: The Future of the Industry. The session, scheduled Wednesday, May 17, at 2:45 p.m., will address how non-gaming amenities have evolved to a level of critical importance in casinos worldwide and how Macau gaming properties are growing this side of the business. Topics will include: ways to maximize non-gaming revenue; the importance of non-gaming rewards programs; and pricing strategies and other operational considerations. Lu will share his insights on how to establish connections with non-gaming customers and the role of technology in creating an integrated resort experience.

Agilysys offers a wide array of best-of-breed software solutions and services to hotel and gaming properties throughout Asia. Its product suite includes award-winning systems for point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, business intelligence, payment, reservations and table management, workforce management and more. Focused on developing scalable next-generation solutions, Agilysys is setting new standards for success with software applications that streamline efficiency and enhance guest service.

Agilysys solutions that are particularly popular throughout Asia include:

Lodging Management System® (LMS) – an industry-leading property management solution that automates every aspect of hotel operations, including reservations, credit card processing, accounting, housekeeping, sales and catering, activities scheduling, food and beverage sales, online reservations, remote check-in, spa scheduling and more. With more than 200 available interfaces, LMS can be integrated with virtually any system to create a cohesive network to improve efficiency, drive down costs and grow revenue. LMS is available as an on-premise or hosted solution.

InfoGenesis® POS – an award-winning point-of-sale solution that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities to streamline every guest transaction. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. InfoGenesis® Flex offers full InfoGenesis POS functionality on a convenient tablet device, to provide a guest-centric feature-rich mobile experience for outdoor patios, poolside venues and other foodservice operations.

rGuest® Analyze – Agilysys' made-for-hospitality business intelligence solution that allows managers to identify key performance metrics — such as sales trends, table turns and product mix — and act on the insights in real time to boost profitability and optimize operations.

rGuest® Seat – a comprehensive restaurant reservation, table and wait list management solution that provides diner details and preferences to the host and serving staff, enabling restaurants to provide highly-customized experiences to drive increased guest loyalty.

Stratton Warren System (SWS) – a full-featured inventory and procurement solution that automates the entire procurement process and provides a fast and measurable return on investment by identifying the most suitable suppliers, reducing labor costs and waste, and eliminating time-consuming and error-prone paper documents.

"With a significant presence in Asia — including offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines, and an office opening in India this summer — we have a strong commitment to the success of our customers in this region," said Andrew Cox, managing director of Asia-Pacific operations at Agilysys. "We are a technology partner to many of the region's most successful hospitality venues, and our products are helping them strengthen operations, boost profitability and enhance guest service. We are honored to participate on an industry panel at this year's G2E Asia and look forward to meeting attendees and demonstrating our groundbreaking solutions."

Visit Agilysys at G2E Asia, May 16-18, at The Venetian Macao, Booth #1065.

Contact

Robert Shecterle

Director of Marketing

Phone: 770.810.6046

Send Email