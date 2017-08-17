Agilysys to Highlight Strategies for Maximizing Non-Gaming Revenue on Panel at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2017
Discussion Will Address the Increasing Importance of Non-Gaming Amenities
Agilysys offers a wide array of best-of-breed software solutions and services to hotel and gaming properties throughout Asia. Its product suite includes award-winning systems for point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, business intelligence, payment, reservations and table management, workforce management and more. Focused on developing scalable next-generation solutions, Agilysys is setting new standards for success with software applications that streamline efficiency and enhance guest service.
Agilysys solutions that are particularly popular throughout Asia include:
- Lodging Management System® (LMS) – an industry-leading property management solution that automates every aspect of hotel operations, including reservations, credit card processing, accounting, housekeeping, sales and catering, activities scheduling, food and beverage sales, online reservations, remote check-in, spa scheduling and more. With more than 200 available interfaces, LMS can be integrated with virtually any system to create a cohesive network to improve efficiency, drive down costs and grow revenue. LMS is available as an on-premise or hosted solution.
- InfoGenesis® POS – an award-winning point-of-sale solution that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities to streamline every guest transaction. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. InfoGenesis® Flex offers full InfoGenesis POS functionality on a convenient tablet device, to provide a guest-centric feature-rich mobile experience for outdoor patios, poolside venues and other foodservice operations.
- rGuest® Analyze – Agilysys' made-for-hospitality business intelligence solution that allows managers to identify key performance metrics — such as sales trends, table turns and product mix — and act on the insights in real time to boost profitability and optimize operations.
- rGuest® Seat – a comprehensive restaurant reservation, table and wait list management solution that provides diner details and preferences to the host and serving staff, enabling restaurants to provide highly-customized experiences to drive increased guest loyalty.
- Stratton Warren System (SWS) – a full-featured inventory and procurement solution that automates the entire procurement process and provides a fast and measurable return on investment by identifying the most suitable suppliers, reducing labor costs and waste, and eliminating time-consuming and error-prone paper documents.
"With a significant presence in Asia — including offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines, and an office opening in India this summer — we have a strong commitment to the success of our customers in this region," said Andrew Cox, managing director of Asia-Pacific operations at Agilysys. "We are a technology partner to many of the region's most successful hospitality venues, and our products are helping them strengthen operations, boost profitability and enhance guest service. We are honored to participate on an industry panel at this year's G2E Asia and look forward to meeting attendees and demonstrating our groundbreaking solutions."
Visit Agilysys at G2E Asia, May 16-18, at The Venetian Macao, Booth #1065.
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.