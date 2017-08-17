Questex Hospitality Group is proud to announce that the third annual Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum (MR&H) will be held 16-18 October, 2017 at the PortAventura Convention Centre in Tarragona, Spain. Part of the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF) series, MR&H offers a more intimate meeting place for the industry to network, share ideas and to build partnerships for mixed-use developments, hotel transactions and tourism projects.

A unique tourism and business destination, the Mediterranean (from Southern and South-Eastern Europe to North Africa and the Levant) is a major attraction for investors in search for new projects but the diversity of market conditions across the region makes investment in real estate a challenging business. MR&H provides hospitality investors and key market stakeholders a complete overview of the region's different investment climates, regulatory frameworks and development opportunities, as well as the chance to meet partners, to showcase projects and to do the deals that will help shape growth in the Mediterranean.

"We are delighted to announce that the 3rd annual MR&H will be held in one of the region's most successful resort developments, in the buoyant market of Spain. This event is designed to provide learning, networking and deal making opportunities for the specific needs and market conditions of the Mediterranean region, bringing together investors, developers, local authorities, tourism experts and hoteliers. It is a perfect complement to our flagship IHIF event in Berlin, with a more focused programme on the specific assets, opportunities and challenges in the region," says Alexi Khajavi, Senior Vice President of Questex Hospitality.

Over the course of three days, attendees will benefit from 15 hours of industry-leading debate covering the latest trends in hotel and resort investment across the Mediterranean region, 8 interactive breakout sessions, 10 roundtable discussions on key markets, daily networking meals and cocktail receptions and a speed networking business card exchange.

This year's programme will provide an in-depth look at the region's diverse investment landscape, for participants to:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the economic and geopolitical conditions across Southern Europe and Mediterranean markets in the year to come

across Southern Europe and Mediterranean markets in the year to come Examine the investment opportunities in various regions across the Mediterranean

across the Mediterranean Assess the investment potential in mixed-use resorts and their various components : residential, wellness, sports, leisure, entertainment, retail and more

: residential, wellness, sports, leisure, entertainment, retail and more Discuss the investment and funding landscape and how to maximize returns on resort and hotel projects

and how to maximize returns on resort and hotel projects Join a multi-stakeholder discussion on developing destinations in the region

in the region Analyse new customer and industry trends through expert discussions and case studies from leading resorts

Each of these subjects and more will be addressed by leading professionals, with many opportunities for the audience to join in and share their experiences.

The world-class PortAventura Convention Centre is located on the Costa Dorada and only an hour from the centre of Barcelona. Nestled amongst golf courses, beautiful beaches and with the attached hotel only a two minute walk through Mediterranean gardens, PortAventura Convention Centre will prove to be an inspiring, motivational (and fun) host for MR&H 2017.

