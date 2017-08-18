Dhahab, the Golden Dhow, Sets Sail from Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman
Developed by Six Senses Zighy Bay and their team of specialist designers, the private cruiser is furnished in a relaxed artisan style in tune with its resort roots. Dhahab hosts up to six guests in three well-appointed cabins (one king and two twins), and is perfect for families or a group of friends looking for something out of the ordinary.
Don't let its homely splendor fool you – from bow to stern the vessel offers all the mod cons including air-conditioned saloon, sun decks, dining areas, cinema and large open galley. The crew, including a chef and butler, ensure exceptional service levels throughout the odyssey.
Aaron McGrath, general manager at Six Senses Zighy Bay said, "We are thrilled to launch this beautifully restored classic dhow to our guests. We are committed to offering unforgettable memories and look forward to welcoming visitors onboard this exceptional experience."
Setting sail from the resort, Dhahab explores the coast of Musandam where the Hajar Mountains tower over quaint fishing villages, stopping to rest along the way in secluded bays bursting with marine life.
Time can be spent kayaking, fishing, beach combing, swimming or doing absolutely nothing. There are also options to take a cooking class with the chef, book a bespoke dive or bring a spa therapist on board.
The three-day, two-night tailored itinerary is priced at USD 22,000 and includes all meals and non-alcoholic beverages.
