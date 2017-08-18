NEW YORK – International luxury travel network Virtuoso®, acknowledged as an influential trend predictor in the industry, has mined its data warehouse of more than $39.7 billion in transactions to reveal the top choices for U.S. travelers during the upcoming 2017 summer getaway season. Upscale globetrotters are booking eternal European favorites this summer, with a couple of other international destinations rounding out the list.

The Virtuoso Top 10:

The most popular destinations for summer vacations based on future bookings.

Italy United Kingdom France Spain South Africa Germany Ireland Canada Netherlands Denmark

The Top 10 analysis: It's no surprise Americans are venturing far and wide: according to global travel market research company Phocuswright, seven in 10 travelers have a strong wanderlust to see the world. As is typical for summer travel, Europe dominates the list with eight of the 10 countries. Italy continues its reign atop the list, followed by the perennially popular U.K., France and Spain. These four countries fit with a trend identified by Phocuswright; the desire to visit natural and cultural attractions is the top influencer for Americans when selecting destinations. The relative strength of the U.S. dollar against both the euro and British pound also makes the continent a particularly appealing destination for 2017. South Africa bookings for summer travel continue to rise strongly, as adventurous travelers head there for bucket-list safaris, scenic beauty and authentic experiences. Countries with strong ocean and river cruising appeal are benefiting from robust interest in those segments, as travelers extend their vacations with pre- and post-cruise stays in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark. Ireland continues to lure travelers enchanted by its historic charm and lively culture. Canada's strong showing is due to its proximity to the U.S., the purchasing power Americans currently enjoy there, and heightened interest around its 150th anniversary.

Data is sourced from Virtuoso's U.S.-based travel agency members and reflects future travel between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays in 2017. The findings were announced during the network's annual Symposium, which recently took place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Contact

Misty Ewing Belles

Director, Global Public Relations - Virtuoso

Phone: 202.553.8817

Send Email