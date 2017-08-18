New York, NY - Charlestowne Hotels, a leading hotel management firm, has selected Tambourine to handle website and digital marketing efforts for its portfolio properties.

Tambourine's comprehensive service package for Charlestowne includes:

Omni-channel traffic generation search marketing (paid & organic) email social media/social advertising meeting planner lead generation content marketing

Custom, responsive hotel website design and mobile sites

Conversion rate optimization

Cross-channel ROI tracking

"We conducted a lengthy evaluation process of all the major hotel marketing firms and Tambourine was the clear winner," according to Michael Cady, vice president of marketing for Charlestowne. "We've now built a very close daily working relationship between our team and theirs."

Tambourine has launched services to many of Charlestowne's diverse portfolio of more than 41 hotels in 12 states and expects to complete the roll out by end of Q2.

"Charlestowne is one of the smartest, most innovative hotel management firms we've ever met," according to Dave Spector, Partner at Tambourine. "We're proud they've chosen us and look forward to learning from them."

About Charlestowne Hotels

Founded in 1980, Charlestowne Hotels is a leading full-service hospitality management company offering innovative expertise in hotel development, operational controls, marketing management, revenue optimization and financial reporting. One of the top ranked hotel management companies in the US, Charlestowne properties consistently achieve RevPAR growth nearly double the national average.

The brand offers a robust portfolio of independent hotels and resorts, franchised properties and condos around the country. Known for a proficient management style that pays close attention to guest experience, properties under Charlestowne Hotels regularly receive industry accolades on Condé Nast Traveler's Gold List and Readers' Choice Awards, Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for "Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S." and "Top 100 Best Hotels in the World," and top standings on TripAdvisor. For more information please visit www.CharlestowneHotels.com.

About Tambourine

Tambourine drives direct revenue for hotels and resorts worldwide using advanced marketing technology. Symphony, the Firm's all-inclusive service program, helps hotels increase direct website traffic, create a comprehensive presence across all digital channels and decrease the overall cost of acquiring direct bookings. Symphony provides a complete set of fully managed tools and services including:

Omni-channel traffic generation (search, PPC, email, social and meta-search)

Custom-branded, responsive hotel website design and mobile sites

Integrated booking engine and reservation recovery

CRS, GDS rate distribution and channel management tools

Cross-channel ROI tracking dashboard

The firm is celebrating its 32nd year in business. For more information about Tambourine, visit www.Tambourine.com

