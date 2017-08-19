New York, NY – SIXTY Beverly Hills has selected ALICE's hotel staff and concierge technology - ALICE Staff and ALICE Concierge - to streamline task management and improve staff communication. The luxury boutique, just steps from storied Rodeo Drive, joins sister properties SIXTY SoHo and SIXTY LES on the ALICE platform.

Implementing ALICE has transformed operations for all staff departments, including the front desk, which now has much more time to devote to guests. Since all guest requests and internal work orders are entered into and followed up with directly in ALICE, the front desk no longer has to route tasks or radio colleagues to determine the status of a request. Guests who stop by the front desk can get answers to their questions right away, and guests who call the front desk no longer have to be put on hold while staff quickly try to get in touch with other team members.

Other departments also now spend much less time on the phone. With ALICE, housekeeping and maintenance now manage their tasks on mobile devices, eliminating the need to call the front desk in between assignments. ALICE has also improved communication within and between these teams via photo attachments (which let staff instantly communicate issues with photos taken right on their mobile devices), and ALICE's translation portal (which helps non-English speaking staff continue to communicate with one another in their native language).

The Concierge department appreciates using a concierge system that is integrated with those used by the other staff departments. Being able to submit requests to other departments via ALICE on behalf of guests, means the concierge team can assist guests with requests which may might be better directed toward another department. And because this can be done just by typing quickly into ALICE, a Concierge can attend to this while still talking with guests or fulfilling other tasks.

SIXTY Beverly Hills Front Office Manager Taryn Wolfe is delighted with how logging staff activity and guest requests with ALICE has provided her a greater understanding of her operations, as well as ensured more accountability for her team. With ALICE, there's now a record of communication, (digital) paper trail of assignments, and insight to how long it takes for certain tasks to be completed, as well as who completed them. "Everyone calls her 'trusty Alice'," says Wolfe. "She's the greatest confidant you could have."

ABOUT ALICE: By joining all the departments of your hotel onto a single operations platform for internal communication and task management, ALICE helps your staff act as a team to provide consistently excellent service. ALICE's main product -ALICE Suite - brings together your front office, concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance teams, and connects your guests to your hotel with our app and SMS tools. The ALICE platform is also available as specialized software and mobile applications for your staff (ALICE Staff), your concierge (ALICE Concierge) and your guests (ALICE Guest). Each module can be integrated with your PMS, POS, and third party management systems. ALICE's partners include 3-5 star independent and managed hotels, hotel groups, residential condominiums, serviced apartments, vacation rental companies, and concierge companies looking to provide exceptional service through mobile staff technology and guest communication channels. Third-party service providers also leverage the ALICE API. ALICE was founded in 2013 by Justin Effron, Alex Shashou, and Dmitry Koltunov, and has raised $13.5M to date.

