Vancouver, BC: Vivonet Acquisition, Ltd (Vivonet), the industry leader in cloud-based hospitality solutions, has partnered with Industry Weapon for delivering best-in-class digital menu board solutions for its customers throughout North America.

This new integration with Industry Weapon will offer Vivonet customers a robust and easy-to-use digital menu board solution that integrates seamlessly with the Vivonet Cloud POS, allowing for real-time menu item updates on the display and customized messaging, all centrally managed through the cloud.

"We're excited to partner with Industry Weapon to bring a leading digital signage option to our customers," says Alaa Pasha, President and CEO of Vivonet. "Our customers are demanding innovative, yet flexible solutions that allow them to better manage the experience they're able to deliver to their guests. This integration connects Industry Weapon's menu board platform with the Vivonet Cloud POS for a single, centrally-managed solution that addresses these demands."

"Partnering with Vivonet is an obvious choice for us," Dave Wible, CEO of Industry Weapon adds. "Our visions are aligned in providing customers with a refined POS solution. We feel the Vivonet Cloud Platform is a true match for our digital signage CMS in both capabilities and quality."

The Industry Weapon integration is made possible due to the Engage API, Vivonet's open and extensible integrations platform, enabling third-party solutions to integrate seamlessly with the Vivonet Cloud Platform to offer superior customer engagement opportunities and greater organizational visibility to actionable data.

This new integration is available to all Vivonet customers immediately. For additional information or to speak to someone further about appropriate digital signage solutions for your organization please contact us at sales@vivonet.com.

About Vivonet

Established in 2000, Vivonet is a leading provider of consumer, operational and enterprise level cloud-based technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Processing millions of transactions every month for thousands of customers across Canada and the United States, Vivonet solutions provide hospitality businesses with insights and intelligence to help them unlock business potential and improve organizational performance. Learn more at www.vivonet.com.

About Industry Weapon

For over a decade, Industry Weapon has established themselves as experts in simplifying and advancing the applications of digital signage. Their SaaS solution, CommandCenterHD, enables subscribers to design, schedule and publish multimedia content to screens, kiosks, and mobile devices. Their solution is suited for all industries, worldwide, no matter the size of the deployment. Subscriptions include 24/7 free, support and free, unlimited training. Learn more at www.industryweapon.com.

View Source