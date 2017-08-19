Travel industry research authority, Phocuswright, has announced the award winners of the latest startup Battleground, held during Phocuswright Europe currently underway in Amsterdam. Twelve innovators took the stage to demonstrate groundbreaking applications and solutions that are set to change the travel industry. The winners represent the best of this elite group.

"As the research we presented today shows, Europe is ahead of the curve in mobile and technology adoption," said Phocuswright's manager, research and innovation, Michael Coletta. "We were delighted to feature a diverse set of innovators from around the continent who are applying cutting-edge technologies and bringing new ways of thinking to tackle challenges across hospitality, tours, transportation and media. We look forward to seeing how they evolve and have a real impact on how we travel."

The EMEA Travel Innovator of the Year winner and runner-up are chosen by the Dragons, a panel of judges comprised of travel and technology experts. Attendees of Phocuswright Europe determined the People's Choice Award.

EMEA TRAVEL INNOVATOR AWARD

Winner: conichi

Runner-Up: bookingkit GmbH

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER

An unprecedented tie for 2017: conichi and Sharewood

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

conichi provides seamless check-in, digital key and mobile payment solutions for hotels. bookingkit GmbH is building a global GDS for tours and activities. Sharewood is a P2P marketplace for listing and renting outdoor gear.

The EMEA Travel Innovator of the Year Award winner – conichi – moves on to demonstrate at Summit, held during the U.S.-based Phocuswright Conference held Nov. 7 – 9 in Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida.

The next startup Battleground will be held on September 12 in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Contact

Eugene Ko

Phone: +1 646 380-6273

Send Email