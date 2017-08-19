Four Points by Sheraton is riding a wave of construction at the moment, with around 120 projects being built around the world. The majority are concentrated in markets that the brand is already familiar with, namely North America, with 22 projects underway in the US, 3 in Canada and 4 in Mexico. The Asian market's most popular region, China, is seeing the bulk of constructions with 45 projects being erected at the moment, close to half of the total number of projects in development. China's tourism and hospitality industry has been going from strength to strength, with numbers of tourists, both local and international, consistently growing, especially in hubs like Macau. India is also set to benefit from 15 new Four Points hotels, while the rest are spread over Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The new-build 4-star Four Points by Sheraton Maanshan will open at the end of 2018. This 343 room complex is located close to what is predicted to become an important new commercial centre, the area of Maanshan, China. The hotel will appeal to business as well as leisure travelers and boasts an indoor pool and health club, as well as conference facilities. Benxi in China will also benefit from a new Four Points project, a 300-key 4-star hotel built along the Taizi Lake, whose 41 floor will provide panoramic views across the landscape. It will be the brand's first hotel in Liaoning Province, China.

The Nigerian city of Ibadan will receive its first internationally branded hotel in the form of the Four Points by Sheraton Ibadan in the first quarter of 2018. Boasting 150 rooms, the hotel will have everything you expect from a Sheraton, including business and wellness facilities. The Four Points by Sheraton will be the city's first internationally branded hotel.

Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee Airport will provide travelers with 175 new 4-star rooms at the beginning of 2018. This construction will form part of an 85 acre mixed used development in Wisconsin which will include office and retail spaces, as well as residential and civic buildings.



