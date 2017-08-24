Global hospitality management software company Xn protel Systems today announced the Linthwaite House Hotel, part of the Leeu Collection, is replacing its existing systems with protel SPE PMS and xnPOS Point of Sale systems. The PMS implementation includes integration to PABX, GDS/Web booking/Channel Manager, CRM, revenue management and the Leeu Collection's existing procurement platform. xnPOS also provides Linthwaite House with mobile options for handheld devices that will provide a better guest experience at the dining table.

Linthwaite House is a luxurious 30-room boutique hotel situated on a hilltop overlooking Lake Windermere in the heart of England's Lake District. With its superb location and breathtaking views the property has been awarded 'Most Excellent Country House Hotel' by Johansens and placed in the top 200 hotels of the UK by the AA. Linthwaite House is the latest addition to the portfolio of Leeu Collection, the manifestation of founder Analjit Singh's vision for sophisticated escapes and unique travel experiences.

protel SPE is an on-premise or hosted property management system for independents and smaller accommodation businesses. It is internationally proven, feature rich and trusted worldwide. It seamlessly connects to all major hotel systems to empower staff, increase profits and support the growing needs of a hotel business.

xnPOS is an enterprise, full-service, cloud-hosted Point of Sale solution that enables single and multi-property hotel and food service outlets reduce operational complexity and provide a faster, more efficient service.

Binish K Sinha, IT Manager, Leeu Collection said: "Our commitment to excellence is our highest priority and the right technology is vital to make sure we deliver the best guest service. We use protel throughout the Leeu Collection in South Africa, and implementing it at Linthwaite House will standardize our systems."

Alan O'Riordan, MD UK and Europe, Xn protel Systems comments: "We are really pleased to be working with such a striking boutique hotel as Linthwaite House." Alan continues, "Our feature-rich, flexible, open systems provide the Leeu Collection with powerful support for all departmental activities and helps them strengthen the brand through the creation and delivery of exceptional, personalized guest experiences. This prestigious project provides more evidence that protel SPE remains the premier system for luxury independent properties."

