Leeu Collection standardizes systems for its recently acquired Linthwaite House Hotel in the Lake District, UK
Xn protel Systems replaces competitor systems with protel SPE Property Management system and xnPOS Point of Sale system
protel SPE is an on-premise or hosted property management system for independents and smaller accommodation businesses. It is internationally proven, feature rich and trusted worldwide. It seamlessly connects to all major hotel systems to empower staff, increase profits and support the growing needs of a hotel business.
xnPOS is an enterprise, full-service, cloud-hosted Point of Sale solution that enables single and multi-property hotel and food service outlets reduce operational complexity and provide a faster, more efficient service.
Binish K Sinha, IT Manager, Leeu Collection said: "Our commitment to excellence is our highest priority and the right technology is vital to make sure we deliver the best guest service. We use protel throughout the Leeu Collection in South Africa, and implementing it at Linthwaite House will standardize our systems."
Alan O'Riordan, MD UK and Europe, Xn protel Systems comments: "We are really pleased to be working with such a striking boutique hotel as Linthwaite House." Alan continues, "Our feature-rich, flexible, open systems provide the Leeu Collection with powerful support for all departmental activities and helps them strengthen the brand through the creation and delivery of exceptional, personalized guest experiences. This prestigious project provides more evidence that protel SPE remains the premier system for luxury independent properties."
highly functional, cloud-native and open systems provide the latest technology and flexibility. They help world-class hospitality companies in over 50 countries to optimize revenue generation, simplify service operations and enhance the quality of guest communications.
Xn protel Systems is a global hospitality management software company specializing in property management, central reservations, point of sale and activity management solutions. Our business-critical,
We are committed to:
Creating open systems. Working closely with our customers and partners we adopt industry standard protocols to break down traditional integration barriers. Creating truly open, flexible solutions that support guests" growing appetite to be more in control of their stay.
Developing cloud-native products. Our newest technologies are born in the cloud. That means our customers benefit from the latest innovations, can take full advantage of mobile and achieve a lower cost of ownership.
Being easy to do business with. We understand the frustration that comes with unresponsive and inflexible suppliers. We"re not like that. And we don"t take our customers for granted. A customer-centric approach is in our DNA, from preparing quotations through to resolving support calls.
Our next generation, global solutions are backed by outstanding customer service and support. Our dedicated team of highly experienced hotel, hospitality and technology experts work hard to understand customers" needs and the issues they face. Located across our extensive network of offices, our specialists provide the best advice, solutions and support to make sure customers meet the needs of local markets and achieve their business goals.
The Company was formed in the UK in 2002, as Xn Hotel Systems. It was then renamed in 2015 as Xn protel Systems when protel hotelsoftware became a shareholder.
Visit www.xnprotel.com for more information