The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Roof®, has been awarded the industry's Paving the Way award for her efforts to encourage women to grow their careers and pursue leadership roles.

MacDonald was one of just six employees throughout the entire industry to be recognized as one of this year's Stars of the Industry – an annual awards program that celebrates the nation's top employees and properties for their outstanding accomplishments, service and leadership in the hospitality and lodging industry.

Jenna Bush Hager, contributing correspondent on NBC's TODAY Show and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, hosted the ceremony in Washington D.C. and presented MacDonald with her award, sharing insights from fellow associates about her commitment to develop meaningful relationships with her staff and translate employee feedback into real action.

"I personally want to thank you for recognizing the importance of encouraging women to grow their careers and pursue leadership roles," Bush Hager told MacDonald. "As the mother of two daughters, it is a great comfort to know there are women in every industry paving the way for them."

Last year, MacDonald launched Red Roof's first-ever women's forum designed to connect women across the company, share knowledge and insights on specific skill sets and encourage entrepreneurial and leadership positions within the industry. Associates say she has long been seen as a confidant and mentor to other women within her company, and saw an opportunity to transition those individual connections into a company-wide network.

This year's Stars of the Industry were chosen from some 500 incredible nominations from hotels of every size and in every sector across the country. Each winner showed superior dedication, promise and passion for service in specific categories, ranging from emerging leader, to advancing women in the workplace, to excellence in innovation and general management.

"When hospitality is your business, your people are everything," said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of AHLA. "Since joining AHLA four years ago, I have consistently been amazed at the level of talent, professionalism, empathy and compassion that runs through the people who make up this industry. Being able to hear the stories and celebrate the accomplishments of some our best and brightest is an honor and an inspiration to all of us at AHLA."

