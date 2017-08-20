New York – Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it has promoted Nelson Veiga to Chief Operating Officer, where he will lead the sales and service organizations as the Revenue Strategy technology company scales for the next phase of global growth. Veiga most recently led the Customer Success and Deployment teams over the past year, when Duetto's install base grew by more than 600 hotels and fully-deployed properties achieved on average a 6.5% year-over-year lift in RevPAR Index.

"Nelson has been instrumental in improving our processes and creating efficiencies that have allowed our new customers to deploy much faster, while also ensuring current users continue to receive unmatched customer service," said Patrick Bosworth, CEO and Co-Founder. "Those efforts matched with GameChanger, the industry's only Revenue Strategy application powering Open Pricing, have enabled our customers to drive significant revenue increases while better managing distribution complexity."

Bosworth continued, "Prior to serving as EVP of Operations, Nelson led our Americas sales team to record growth, and that background uniquely positions him for this role. Having a tight integration between sales and service will allow us to continue to scale, and I am thrilled to have Nelson step into this crucial position."

Duetto also announced two other key promotions: Nathan Crisp as Vice President, Managed Services and Customer Success, Americas; and Nevin Reed as Vice President, Managed Services and Customer Success, Casinos. Both will work from the company's office in Las Vegas and report to Veiga.

Both Crisp and Reed have more than 15 years of Revenue Strategy experience at some of the industry's largest hotel and casino companies. Crisp most recently served as VP of Revenue Management and Distribution for Trump Hotels. Before joining Duetto three years ago, Reed was Director of Revenue Management at Caesars Entertainment, where he was responsible for more than 8,000 rooms at four casino resorts in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev.

"Nathan Crisp and Nevin Reed are shining examples of the Revenue Strategy expertise our Customer Success and Managed Services teams bring to our customers, and I am excited to announce their promotions," Bosworth said. "Building on an already deep pool of talent and creativity at Duetto, these leaders will help us realize the true vision of Revenue Strategy that has animated Duetto since our founding."

Duetto partners with many of the leading hotels and brands around the world. More than 1,500 hotels and casinos in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's multitenant cloud-based applications, including GameChanger and its Revenue Intelligence application, ScoreBoard.

GameChanger, company's flagship Revenue Strategy application, helped produce a 6.5% average year-over-year RevPAR Index lift for fully deployed hotel customers globally in 2016. It is an unprecedented metric and marks the first time a Revenue Strategy solution has been directly tied to this kind of increase in revenue for hotels.

"We are tremendously proud that GameChanger has helped our hotel partners increase revenues dramatically in the past year," Veiga said. "With hotels in more than 60 countries and most major destinations, we have seen firsthand the positive impact of an integrated Revenue Strategy on hotel price optimization. And we thank our customers for their support. We are excited about the months ahead, when we will be sharing even more disruptive solutions with the industry."

About the Executive Management Promotions

Nelson Veiga – Chief Operating Officer

Nelson Veiga joined Duetto in 2014 and served as Vice President of Sales for the Western Region of the United States, as Vice President of Sales for the Americas and most recently as Executive Vice President of Operations. He has more than 20 years of senior management experience helping to build, scale and manage innovative startup companies in hospitality technology, mobile technology and other areas. Veiga has a master's degree in management information systems from Florida International University and a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from the University of the State of New York.

Nathan Crisp – Vice President, Managed Services and Customer Success, Americas

Nathan Crisp joined Duetto in 2016 after serving more than 15 years in senior revenue management positions in the hotel and airlines industries. Most recently, he helped establish Trump Hotels' technology platform of systems and led the hotel portfolio's revenue and distribution strategies. Prior to that, he held similar roles for Interstate Hotels and Resorts and Preferred Hotel Group. Crisp graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Regis University.

Nevin Reed – Vice President, Managed Services and Customer Success, Casinos

Nevin Reed joined Duetto in 2014 as a Director of Customer Success and has served in various roles over the past three years. Reed helped launch Casino Managed Services, enabling customers to leverage Duetto's deep Revenue Strategy experience through consulting and hands-on yielding. Prior to Duetto, Reed served as Director of Revenue Management for Caesars Entertainment and served in a similar role at Atlantis Resort and Casino and Ocean Club Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, before joining Caesars. Reed graduated with a bachelor's degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About Duetto

Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

Thanks to rapid marketplace adoption, Duetto is expanding in key markets throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More than 1,500 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications.

