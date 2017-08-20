My Place franchisee Matt Eller announced his plan to build 40 My Place hotels in 10 years at the groundbreaking of his first My Place hotel with his franchisor, management team, and Altoona community members!

Altoona, IA – The second leg of My Place's cross country groundbreaking tour started with one of the brand's biggest announcements yet: My Place franchisee Matthew Eller of Eller Enterprises has set forth a plan to build 40 My Place hotels in 10 years!

"This is just the start! This is the first of 40 hotels for us and we're real excited," Eller said. "If you're going to do one, why not do two? If you're going to do two, why not do 40? That's our philosophy."

Eller made the announcement to a cheering crowd at the first of two Des Moines area ceremonies that took place today in Altoona, where the 3-story, 64-unit hotel is underway at 2315 Adventureland Drive. Eller and My Place will celebrate the groundbreaking with its sister location in Ankeny, IA, tomorrow where Eller's second site is also underway. Both hotels are anticipated to open in Fall 2017.

While My Place's efficient concept paired with its resolve for all new construction attracted Eller, the people behind My Place sealed the deal. With the strong partnership between the My Place team and his own, he said that the goal, while aggressive, is completely attainable. Upon completing a thorough vetting process, Eller said he set his plan into motion with complete confidence.

"You think of Aberdeen, South Dakota, and you imagine what that group of people look like behind the curtain," Eller said "Now you open that curtain and that's what you get at My Place: a bunch of authentic, wonderful and caring people who've got your back. While we build hotels and operate them, we know that we're supported by the My Place team to do what they do best."

Tomorrow's ceremony in Ankeny, IA, will mark the completion of My Place's first ever groundbreaking tour featuring four ceremonies across three timeszones in four days. My Place President and CEO, Ryan Rivett and the My Place delegation launched the event series in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, and continued with its second celebration in Nashville on Tuesday. Rivett and team have been celebrating the milestones alongside franchisees and their communities while promoting My Place's momentum in its aggressive campaign for U.S. expansion.

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room features a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly, includes on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC. is persistently advancing in its campaign for U.S. expansion of the recently launched franchise system. The chain currently has 32 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow. To book your stay at My Place, please call the toll-free reservation line at: 855-200-5685, or visit myplacehotels.com.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC is a Franchise company that focuses on providing a clean and comfortable facility, with modern amenities, and great customer service, all at an affordable price. My Place Hotels of America, LLC is based out of Aberdeen, SD, and offers franchisees a new construction brand, designed to ensure quality, consistency and the highest of standards for delivering marketplace value. For more information on becoming part of our growing franchisee family, please visit myplacehotels. com or contact Terry Kline at (605) 725-5685.

Contact

Ngoc Thach

Director of Public Relations - My Place Hotels of America

Phone: 605-725-5993

Send Email