Howard Hospitality Group (HHG) launches New Hotel Brand: Locale
First Property Slated to Open September 2017 on Grand Cayman; Will Serve as ‘Test Kitchen’ for Those Interested in Helping Shape the Future of Travel
"We are thrilled to officially announce the launch of our new brand, Locale, which lets us continue growing our footprint in Grand Cayman while introducing something truly fresh and new to the market here," said Howard Sitzer, Chief Executive Officer for HHG. "Grand Cayman is a hotbed of international tourists today, especially millennial business travelers frequenting the island for combined 'bleisure' trips. We have begun crafting a uniquely modern hotel brand we feel will be groundbreaking and inspirational."
Understanding what it takes to connect with the most influential generation of travelers today, Locale Grand Cayman will offer the opportunity to help shape the brand's identity from the very beginning. This unique approach will allow HHG the chance to reveal forward-thinking programs, services and amenities, determining what makes the cut for future locations based on customer feedback, giving travelers a sense of ownership in the brand's future.
"We believe there is a definite appetite amongst frequent travelers today, especially those seeking unique out-of-the-box experiences, to be part of a cultural shift – a movement, really – creating the hotel brand of the future," said Sitzer. "Based on the feedback we've already received from core target groups, we believe the future is incredibly bright for a model like Locale and we are excited to see where this takes us, as we eye additional destinations."
Each future property in the Locale brand portfolio will boast its own distinctive personality, while connected to others with a common Locale mindset and consistent brand attributes. Additional details regarding Locale Grand Cayman's on-site amenities and activities will be announced in the coming months, as will plans for the brand's future expansion.
Contact
Ali Rehwinkel
Hemsworth Communications
Phone: (954) 716-7614
Send Email
Howard Hospitlity Group (HHG) is a fully-integrated investor, owner, developer and operator of high value-add hospitality and leisure real estate, headquartered in the international banking center of Grand Cayman. HHG specializes in acquiring real estate with high potential in proven markets, and transforming it into sustainable, high-yielding assets. For more information on Howard Hospitality Group, visit http://howardhg.com/.