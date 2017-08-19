George Town, CYM -- Howard Hospitality Group (HHG), an international hotel investor, developer and operator, has announced the launch of Locale, an innovative new limited-service hotel brand. Redefining traditional extended stay conventions, Locale appeals to the millennial mindset while creating an open, inclusive concept for savvy travelers from all walks of life. The brand's first hotel is presently under development in a coveted spot on Grand Cayman along the Seven Mile Beach corridor, near local businesses and the popular Camana Bay shopping and dining area, with a projected opening date of September 2017.

When it opens, Locale Grand Cayman will feature smartly designed 'live and work' guestrooms and lofts catering to the business travel set frequenting Grand Cayman today; inclusive public spaces with trendsetting technologies; a variety of retail shops; and a roster of local partnerships to connect guests with memorable, immersive travel experiences. Dynamic F&B concepts will include Bonfire, an urban Italian kitchen, and Swirl, an artisanal Columbian gelato shop.

"We are thrilled to officially announce the launch of our new brand, Locale, which lets us continue growing our footprint in Grand Cayman while introducing something truly fresh and new to the market here," said Howard Sitzer, Chief Executive Officer for HHG. "Grand Cayman is a hotbed of international tourists today, especially millennial business travelers frequenting the island for combined 'bleisure' trips. We have begun crafting a uniquely modern hotel brand we feel will be groundbreaking and inspirational."

Understanding what it takes to connect with the most influential generation of travelers today, Locale Grand Cayman will offer the opportunity to help shape the brand's identity from the very beginning. This unique approach will allow HHG the chance to reveal forward-thinking programs, services and amenities, determining what makes the cut for future locations based on customer feedback, giving travelers a sense of ownership in the brand's future.

"We believe there is a definite appetite amongst frequent travelers today, especially those seeking unique out-of-the-box experiences, to be part of a cultural shift – a movement, really – creating the hotel brand of the future," said Sitzer. "Based on the feedback we've already received from core target groups, we believe the future is incredibly bright for a model like Locale and we are excited to see where this takes us, as we eye additional destinations."

Each future property in the Locale brand portfolio will boast its own distinctive personality, while connected to others with a common Locale mindset and consistent brand attributes. Additional details regarding Locale Grand Cayman's on-site amenities and activities will be announced in the coming months, as will plans for the brand's future expansion.

