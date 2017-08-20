Titanic Themed Hotel Nearing Completion in Belfast
The new hotel will also provide a host of corporate and entertainment spaces for events and conferences. The grand architectural studio of the Drawing Offices will now be available for use, with a capacity of 250 people for a variety of events. Smaller events can be held in the Heritage Rooms, which also have the possibility of being catered. A team of award winning chefs use locally sourced ingredients to create their delicious plates, and the dining rooms looks out onto the buildings that make up this historic Belfast neighbourhood.
Let's take a look at a few hotel projects currently under construction in Belfast:
AC by Marriott Belfast Quays, Belfast
AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast will be Belfast's newest Waterfront Hotel. The 4 star development will feature a reception area, signature restaurant, bar/ lounge, fitness facilities and meeting rooms.
Belfast Grand Central Hotel: Hasting Hotels bought Windsor House, Ireland's tallest office block, in the city centre.The company announced its intention to convert the building into a hotel,
The hotel will feature a restaurant and bar, 18 serviced apartments and a range of superbly appointed office accommodation
