Wyndham Hotel Group Celebrates its AH&LA Stars of the Industry John Evans and Maria Ortiz Honored for Epitomizing Wyndham’s Count on Me! Service Philosophy
Jenna Bush Hager, contributing correspondent on NBC's TODAY Show and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, hosted the ceremony and awarded Maria the industry's more prestigious award, North Star Employee of the Year, which honors non-management level associates. John Evans earned the title General Manager of the Year for a Large Property for his leadership at Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa, CA.
"The key to great hospitality is providing thoughtful, consistent service that goes above and beyond in making each and every guest feel welcome," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group. "At Wyndham our Count on Me! service encourages our associates to do what's right in order to deliver an exceptional experience, and Maria and John do this every, single day."
The Wyndham Count on Me! service promise to be responsive, be respectful, and to deliver great experiences for customers, guests, partners and communities is the foundation of the hospitality company's values. Both Maria and John consistently show these qualities by going above what's expected and showing others they can be counted on for a helping hand.
Maria Ortiz Transforms the Hotel to Home
Since 1981, Maria has made Wyndham Houston Medical Center guests feel at home even when those guests are medical center patients and their families are facing major health issues. Maria treats her guests like family - going out of her way to make special meals and even trips to the pharmacy.
She remains in contact with guests years after they've left the hotel, proving that each and every day she makes a difference in the lives of people facing some of the biggest challenges of their lives.
John Evans' Vision Makes Hotels Great Places to Work and Visit
For more than 30 years, John Evans has measured success by the lives he touches day-in and day-out as the chief steward at hotels from the East and West coasts. He began his career as director of operations, where he learned the foundation on which he builds today's accomplishments.
During his tenure, he has opened hotels, guided them through the great recession, and tackled new hospitality challenges with aplomb. Regardless of his personal wins, he champions his teams. As the General Manager at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa Valley, John can be found inciting his team to repeat the mantra, "We all create unforgettable moments for every single member….every single guest....one story at a time" or challenging individuals with the promise of $100 cash to own the mantra.
His many years of passion and hard work within the hospitality industry is just the beginning for this GM. His next chapter will keep alive the traditions of excellence that makes hospitality great while at the same time innovating for the future.