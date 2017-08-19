Press Release

Wyndham Hotel Group Celebrates its AH&LA Stars of the Industry John Evans and Maria Ortiz Honored for Epitomizing Wyndham’s Count on Me! Service Philosophy

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – Maria Ortiz, restaurant supervisor at the Wyndham Houston Medical Center, and John Evans, general manager at Silverado Resort & Spa, a Dolce Hotel, were honored at the AH&LA's annual Stars of the Industry awards ceremony in Washington, DC. These associates – both an important part of Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of nearly 8,000 hotels – are shining examples of Wyndham's Count on Me! service philosophy.

Jenna Bush Hager, contributing correspondent on NBC's TODAY Show and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, hosted the ceremony and awarded Maria the industry's more prestigious award, North Star Employee of the Year, which honors non-management level associates. John Evans earned the title General Manager of the Year for a Large Property for his leadership at Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa, CA.

"The key to great hospitality is providing thoughtful, consistent service that goes above and beyond in making each and every guest feel welcome," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group. "At Wyndham our Count on Me! service encourages our associates to do what's right in order to deliver an exceptional experience, and Maria and John do this every, single day."

The Wyndham Count on Me! service promise to be responsive, be respectful, and to deliver great experiences for customers, guests, partners and communities is the foundation of the hospitality company's values. Both Maria and John consistently show these qualities by going above what's expected and showing others they can be counted on for a helping hand.