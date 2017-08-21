Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), producer of the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), is pleased to announce the selected hospitality technology startups that will be participating in the Toronto version of Entrepreneur 20X (E20X). All registered HITEC attendees and exhibitors, including Exhibits Only registrants, are welcome to attend the action-packed pitch competition that will take place on Monday, June 26 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at HITEC Toronto – the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. This will be the second HITEC and E20X event HFTP has produced in 2017.

The 2017 E20X Toronto pitching companies include: Angie Hospitality; Arrivedo; Bizly; Fetch; GEMtouch; GuestFolder; HotelFlex; Hyre; iPalapa; LockUp; OnceThere Inc.; ShuttleQ.com; Stay Wanderful.

"HFTP is excited to debut its popular E20X in Canada for the first time at HITEC Toronto," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "Last year, over 200 hospitality professionals attended the innovation competition, and the excitement around E20X has proven to build each year. HITEC Toronto attendees will be able to hear groundbreaking ideas, and witness some of the hottest technology available in our industry at this time."

E20X innovators have four minutes to present breakthrough business concepts to a room full of HITEC attendees as well as a panel of five expert judges. Selected startups compete for two available awards: the E20X Judges' Award and the E20X People's Startup Award. The E20X Judges' Award, or grand prize, is determined immediately following the competition by the panel of judges; the startup deemed "most innovative" takes home a trophy and $5,000 USD. The E20X People's Startup Award, or crowd favorite, is selected via the HITEC app by conference attendees. Attendees will have additional opportunities to visit with startups in days following the competition at the Digital Den and E20X Pavilion on the HITEC show floor.

"We loved the HITEC E20X competition," said 2016 E20X Judges' Award winner David Temple, CEO and co-founder at Hello Scout, Inc. "It provided us with great exposure and let us get our story in front of lots of people that we would [not] have otherwise been able to reach. [It is] enormously gratifying to get the support of such a respected group of industry veterans."

This year's larger North American event HITEC Toronto will take place from June 26-29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada. HITEC Dubai, the third and final HITEC of 2017, will take place from November 14-15 at the Conrad Dubai in Dubai, UAE in partnership with Naseba. In 2018, HFTP will bring back HITEC Amsterdam on April 11-14 in addition to HITEC Houston on June 26-29.

