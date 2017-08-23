Mandarin Oriental, Singapore And Jimmy Choo Launch Bespoke Bridal Affair
The I Do in Choo wedding experience includes:
- A pair of stunning Made-to-Order shoes by Jimmy Choo
- Customised wedding cake for the occasion
- Delectable nine-course Chinese dinner for up to 350 guests at the Oriental Ballroom
- Sixty minute Oriental Essence massage for two persons at The Spa
Priced at SGD 61,000, the I Do in Choo wedding experience is valid from now to 31 March 2018. For wedding reservations and enquiries, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com, e-mail mosin-weddings@mohg.com or call +65 6885 3488. Rates are subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government tax.
Contact
Angela Wong
CatchOn Marketing Communications
Send Email
