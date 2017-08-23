Hong Kong -- Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has partnered with the iconic luxury accessories brand, Jimmy Choo, to create the wedding of dreams in elegance and style with the introduction of the I Do in Choo wedding experience. Available from now to 31 March 2018, the experience includes a pair of monogrammed Jimmy Choo's from the Made-to-Order Collection, a bespoke dream wedding cake, a lavish Chinese dinner at the opulent Oriental Ballroom and a rejuvenating Oriental Essence treatment for the newlyweds.

Relish walking down the aisle wearing a pair of one-of-kind Jimmy Choo heels from the Made-to-Order Collection that allows brides to select from a suite of signature styles, custom made in a myriad of colourways, textures and finishes tailored to personal style preferences. For a memorable touch, gold monogram initials or a time plate can be studded on to the sole of the shoes, creating an enduring bespoke memento of a special day.

The I Do in Choo wedding experience includes:

A pair of stunning Made-to-Order shoes by Jimmy Choo

Customised wedding cake for the occasion

Delectable nine-course Chinese dinner for up to 350 guests at the Oriental Ballroom

Sixty minute Oriental Essence massage for two persons at The Spa

Priced at SGD 61,000, the I Do in Choo wedding experience is valid from now to 31 March 2018. For wedding reservations and enquiries, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com, e-mail mosin-weddings@mohg.com or call +65 6885 3488. Rates are subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government tax.

