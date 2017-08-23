PolyU to host HONG KONG 2017: 3rd Global Tourism & Hospitality Conference
The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) will host the HONG KONG 2017: 3rd Global Tourism & Hospitality Conference scheduled for 5-7 June 2017. Forty-eight undergraduate students from the Special Event Class of the SHTM formed an Organising Committee to plan and manage the conference.
HONG KONG 2017 will be held at the SHTM's teaching and research hotel, Hotel ICON, and is expected to attract over 400 delegates from a range of backgrounds from more than 30 countries and regions across the globe. Topics covered at the keynote and plenary sessions will include:
- Hospitality and Tourism Education and Research Across the Globe
- University and Industry Partnerships
- What is ON in Research in Hospitality and Tourism Today?
Sponsored by Talyor & Francis Group, HONG KONG 2017 also features a Pre-conference Workshop entitled "Publishing in Academic Journals".
Many prominent scholars, including seven distinguished UNWTO Ulysses Prize Laureates, as well as industry experts will share their views and perspectives at the conference. To name just a few:
- Professor David Airey, Emeritus Professor, University of Surrey
- Professor Richard Butler, Emeritus Professor, University of Strathclyde
- Professor Kaye Chon, Dean and Chair Professor, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- Dr Jennifer Cronin, President, Marco Polo Hotels
- Professor Eduardo Fayos-Solà, University of Valencia
- Professor Donald E. Hawkins, Eisenhower Professor, George Washington University
- Professor Jafar Jafari, Emeritus Professor, University of Wisconsin-Stout
- Professor Pauline Sheldon, Professor Emerita, University of Hawaii
- Mr Jeremy Tredinnick, Editor, Business Traveller Asia-Pacific
Members of the Organising Committee took office in September 2016 and pledged to devote their best to delivering a world-class conference. With the support and guidance from SHTM faculty members, the Organising Committee has been working with enthusiasm and commitment towards one common goal – to feature an impactful conference for the global hospitality and tourism sector.
"I look forward to welcoming the distinguished speakers and delegates to Hong Kong 2017, who will most definitely experience the organisational and managerial skills of our undergraduate students," said Dean Kaye Chon, Conference Chairman and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management. "The SHTM is proud to have nurtured these young talents to play such a significant role in furthering the development of this dynamic and ever-evolving industry by staging this prestigious conference."
For registration and further details, please visit:
http://hotelschool.shtm.polyu.edu.hk/www/hongkong2017
Contact
Pauline Ngan
Marketing Manager
Phone: +852 3400-2634
Send Email
About PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management
For close to 40 years, PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management has refined a distinctive vision of hospitality and tourism education and become a world-leading hotel and tourism school. Ranked among the top 3 "Hospitality and Leisure Management" institutions in the world according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017, the SHTM is a symbol of excellence in the field, exemplifying its motto of Leading Hospitality and Tourism.
With 70 academic staff drawing from 21 countries and regions, the School offers programmes at levels ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral degrees. In 2012, the SHTM was bestowed the McCool Breakthrough Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (I-CHRIE) recognising its breakthrough in the form of its teaching and research hotel – Hotel ICON – the heart of the School"s innovative approach to hospitality and tourism education. A member of the UNWTO Knowledge Network, the SHTM is also the editorial home of Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research, Journal of Travel and Tourism Marketing, Journal of Teaching in Travel and Tourism and Journal of China Tourism Research.