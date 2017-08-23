The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) will host the HONG KONG 2017: 3rd Global Tourism & Hospitality Conference scheduled for 5-7 June 2017. Forty-eight undergraduate students from the Special Event Class of the SHTM formed an Organising Committee to plan and manage the conference.

Taking the theme "Innovation · Research · Education", the conference will serve as an important networking platform for educators, thought leaders, students and industry practitioners to exchange insights related to innovations and trends in the global hospitality and tourism industry, as well as the opportunities and challenges that the industry is facing.

HONG KONG 2017 will be held at the SHTM's teaching and research hotel, Hotel ICON, and is expected to attract over 400 delegates from a range of backgrounds from more than 30 countries and regions across the globe. Topics covered at the keynote and plenary sessions will include:

Hospitality and Tourism Education and Research Across the Globe

University and Industry Partnerships

What is ON in Research in Hospitality and Tourism Today?

Sponsored by Talyor & Francis Group, HONG KONG 2017 also features a Pre-conference Workshop entitled "Publishing in Academic Journals".

Many prominent scholars, including seven distinguished UNWTO Ulysses Prize Laureates, as well as industry experts will share their views and perspectives at the conference. To name just a few:

Professor David Airey, Emeritus Professor, University of Surrey

Professor Richard Butler, Emeritus Professor, University of Strathclyde

Professor Kaye Chon, Dean and Chair Professor, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Dr Jennifer Cronin, President, Marco Polo Hotels

Professor Eduardo Fayos-Solà, University of Valencia

Professor Donald E. Hawkins, Eisenhower Professor, George Washington University

Professor Jafar Jafari, Emeritus Professor, University of Wisconsin-Stout

Professor Pauline Sheldon, Professor Emerita, University of Hawaii

Mr Jeremy Tredinnick, Editor, Business Traveller Asia-Pacific

Members of the Organising Committee took office in September 2016 and pledged to devote their best to delivering a world-class conference. With the support and guidance from SHTM faculty members, the Organising Committee has been working with enthusiasm and commitment towards one common goal – to feature an impactful conference for the global hospitality and tourism sector.

"I look forward to welcoming the distinguished speakers and delegates to Hong Kong 2017, who will most definitely experience the organisational and managerial skills of our undergraduate students," said Dean Kaye Chon, Conference Chairman and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management. "The SHTM is proud to have nurtured these young talents to play such a significant role in furthering the development of this dynamic and ever-evolving industry by staging this prestigious conference."

