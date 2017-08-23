External Article

The first underwater boutique hotel project opened up to investment

A 12-room hotel design is estimated to cost about $20 million. source: Tony Webb, Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel

What if the future of luxury hospitality lay below sea level? This groundbreaking idea lies at the core of the American company Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel philosophy, which recently called for investment from potential hospitality partners. As Tony Webb, Managing Director of the company, stated: “We anticipate that many of our nation’s leaders will be very proud to see such a program implemented launch an entirely new industry of inner space undersea tourism for America and other underwater hotel host nations.”