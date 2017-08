External Article

Best Western acquires Sweden Hotels

hospitality-on.com

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has announced the acquisition of the Swedish chain Sweden Hotels, making the group the largest hotels network in the country. It now has 135 hotels in Sweden and 180 in Scandinavia. The aim of this collaboration is to strengthen the development of Sweden Hotels' private and individual hotels by giving them access to Best Western's digital platforms, distribution systems and loyalty programs.