NEW YORK -- Renowned hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group, home to its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and soon-to-launch Unscripted Hotels brands, today announced another year of unprecedented international growth with nine new hotels expected to open in new destinations by the end of 2020.

"We signed more new hotel deals in the last six months than any other year in the company's history," said Dream Hotel Group chairman Sant Singh Chatwal. "After significant investment and repositioning from ownership to hotel brand and management, Dream Hotel Group now boasts its strongest portfolio ever, and we look forward to continuing to build on our success and expand our brands at a rapid rate."

Dream Hotel Group has 16 hotels open today and a robust pipeline of 26 additional properties, including these nine new locations, which, when open, are expected to bring the company's total property and room count to 42 and 10,034, respectively. With the largest and most active pipeline in the company's history, Dream Hotel Group is on track to increase its global footprint by 230 percent over the next four years, tripling its existing portfolio by 2022.

"These nine new developments are a testament to the strength of our brands, and I am proud to announce another record year of strategic growth momentum for the group," remarked Jay Stein, CEO, Dream Hotel Group. "We are finding that our lifestyle brands resonate well in both established and emerging destinations, and every step into a new market demonstrates our unwavering commitment to forging new and enriching partnerships with potential owners and developers across the globe."

Newly signed locations include primary and secondary markets around the world—from Dallas to Delhi, Upstate New York to Vietnam, the Maldives to the Dominican Republic—and represent $750 million in new hotel development, all with independent development partners.

The news follows that of the highly anticipated summer launch of Dream Hotel Group's newest lifestyle brand, Unscripted, which is on track become the fastest-growing new brand in the company's history. A new hospitality concept for the progressive creative traveler, Unscripted will open its first location in Durham, North Carolina in July 2017.

Dream Hotel Group signed nine new hotel deals in the last six months, including:

Dream Oceanami Villas & Spa (Vietnam) – Fall 2017 – Developed by Beegreen Group, Dream Oceanami Villas & Spa marks the first of four new locations to open in Vietnam. Located in Long Hai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, the resort will feature 347 villas and eight dining and nightlife venues, including the brand's signature Dream Beach Club, fronting the South China Sea on a one-kilometer stretch of pristine beach.

Unscripted Cocobay Da Nang – Fall 2017 – Developed by Vietnam-based Empire Group, the 160-room Unscripted Hotel will feature three dining and nightlife venues. The Cocobay complex will be the largest integrated resort complex in Vietnam with a walking street of shops and restaurants, a water park, a performing arts center, luxury apartments and residences, a beach club and eight hotels, including Unscripted Cocobay, all overlooking the South China Sea.

The Chatwal Lodge – Late 2018 – Located in Bethel, NY, The Chatwal Lodge will be the second location to debut in The Chatwal collection of luxury hotels. Developed by Dream Hotel Group, the resort will feature 50 exquisite accommodations on 23 acres, including private villas, suites and rooms, and world-class culinary experiences crafted and managed by renowned chef Todd English and others to be announced soon.

The Chatwal Maaga Maldives – 2019 – Developed by local entrepreneur Mohamed Manik and Alpha Kinam Holdings, and the first of two new Dream Hotel Group locations in the Maldivian Islands, The Chatwal Maaga Maldives will feature 80 ultra-luxury villas, six private beach villas and two presidential villas, as well as three unforgettable culinary venues bringing fine dining and casual barefoot elegance to the lagoon's edge in picturesque North Ari Atoll.

Unscripted Dallas-Fort Worth – 2019 – Developed by Newstream Hotels & Resorts, the five-story hotel will feature 134 guestrooms and four restaurants and bars, including a rooftop lounge. Located in the town of Flower Mound, adjacent to Lake Grapevine and six miles north of DFW Airport, Unscripted Dallas-Fort Worth marks the first ground-up build and second U.S. location for the Unscripted Hotels brand.

Dream Delhi – 2019 – Developed by Asrani Inn & Resorts Private Ltd., Dream Delhi will feature 179 rooms and multiple food and beverage outlets, including a Food Hall concept by internationally renowned chef Todd English.

The Time Dominican Republic – 2019 – The Time Dominican Republic marks the group's first location in the Caribbean. Set to open in 2019, the upper-upscale resort hotel will feature luxurious beachfront guestrooms and suites, multiple dining and nightlife venues, and a spa.

Unscripted Dominican Republic – 2019 – Also slated to open in 2019, Unscripted Dominican Republic will feature spaces guestrooms and suites, and multiple food and beverage outlets.

Dream Gasveli Maldives – 2020 – Developed by local entrepreneur Mohamed Manik and Alpha Kinam Holdings, Dream Gasveli Maldives resort will feature 500 villas, eight experiential dining and nightlife venues, including the brand's signature Dream Beach Club, a 20,000-square-foot wellness spa, and more than a dozen designer brand retail outlets for exclusive duty-free shopping on site.

Dream Hotel Group also signed letters of intent to open hotels in the following markets: Austin, Phoenix, Orlando, Monterey and Long Island City, as well as the United Kingdom, Central America and Vietnam.

The company plans to sign more than 150 hotels and resorts across all its brands – Dream, Time, The Chatwal and Unscripted – in the next four years, continuing to solidify its burgeoning global portfolio.