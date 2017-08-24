Dusit International forms strategic partnership with Dossen International Group in China
Dossen plans to sign at least 40 DusitPrincess Resorts and Resort Residences within the next five years
-
Executives of Dusit International and Dossen Group officially signed the Strategic Partnership at a signing ceremony held in Bangkok. Pictured (from left) - Mr Li Xian Feng, Senior Vice President of Dossen International Group - Mr Allan Cheng, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dossen International Group- Mr David Wu, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Dossen International Group - Mr Giovanni Angelini, Vice Chairman of Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts - Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International - Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International
China's tourism industry has seen unprecendented development in recent years following the continuous development of the country's ecomomy. The World Tourism Organization predicts China will become the largest travel destination by 2020, with an estimated 137.10 million international arrivals, equating to 8.6 per cent of the global share.
With per capita income in China increasing at an average 11 per cent per year since 2010, domestic tourism has also risen significantly, leading to a growing demand for quality leisure and wellness holiday destinations within the country.
Dusit believes its new partnership with Dossen Hotel Group will facilitate the rapid expansion of the DusitPrincess brand within China, allowing Dusit to focus on scaling its luxury and upscale brands as well as city hotels, while Dossen explores development options for DusitPrincess branded resorts and resort residences.
"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to increase the scale and reach of our brands and operations in China," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International. "Dossen International Group's local knowledge and expertise, combined with our own experience, regional distribution channels, and distinctive brand of gracious hospitality, will provide a truly compelling proposition for owners. We are confident this will expedite the expansion of the DusitPrincess brand within China. We look forward to establishing a long and prosperous relationship with the Dossen Group."
Mr Allan Cheng, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dossen International Group, said, "Like Dusit International, we are passionate about the quality of our products and services and always aim to exceed expectations in our pursuit of excellence. We have rich experience localising international brands, and by improving market share and brand awareness of the DusitPrincess brand within China, we are confident we can make it a huge success."
About Dusit International
Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose ﬁrst hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's New Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management, franchising and education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana. The company currently operates 29 properties worldwide and has over 50 confirmed projects in the pipeline in key destinations such as Australia, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and UAE. Dusit International also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School; and the recently opened Dusit Thani Hotel School, which is Thailand"s first hospitality school based on the ASEAN Common Competency Standards for Tourism Professionals. In 2018 Dusit will open the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, a unique fully integrated hospitality school and hotel in Manila, Philippines. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.