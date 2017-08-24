Executives of Dusit International and Dossen Group officially signed the Strategic Partnership at a signing ceremony held in Bangkok. Pictured (from left) - Mr Li Xian Feng, Senior Vice President of Dossen International Group - Mr Allan Cheng, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dossen International Group- Mr David Wu, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Dossen International Group - Mr Giovanni Angelini, Vice Chairman of Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts - Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International - Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International

Thailand-based, global hospitality company Dusit International has signed a strategic partnership with Dossen International Group, one of the fastest growing hotel groups in China, to operate and develop DusitPrincess resorts and residences in China.

In line with Dusit's strategy for sustainable and profitable growth, which includes aggressive expansion in China, Dossen aims to sign at least 40 DusitPrincess properties in major leisure destinations throughout China within the next five years. Twenty-seven of these properties are expected to open before 2022, with the rest to follow in subsequent years. To date, Dossen operates more than 1,200 hotels under eight brands in over 200 cities worldwide.

China's tourism industry has seen unprecendented development in recent years following the continuous development of the country's ecomomy. The World Tourism Organization predicts China will become the largest travel destination by 2020, with an estimated 137.10 million international arrivals, equating to 8.6 per cent of the global share.

With per capita income in China increasing at an average 11 per cent per year since 2010, domestic tourism has also risen significantly, leading to a growing demand for quality leisure and wellness holiday destinations within the country.

Dusit believes its new partnership with Dossen Hotel Group will facilitate the rapid expansion of the DusitPrincess brand within China, allowing Dusit to focus on scaling its luxury and upscale brands as well as city hotels, while Dossen explores development options for DusitPrincess branded resorts and resort residences.

"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to increase the scale and reach of our brands and operations in China," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dusit International. "Dossen International Group's local knowledge and expertise, combined with our own experience, regional distribution channels, and distinctive brand of gracious hospitality, will provide a truly compelling proposition for owners. We are confident this will expedite the expansion of the DusitPrincess brand within China. We look forward to establishing a long and prosperous relationship with the Dossen Group."

Mr Allan Cheng, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dossen International Group, said, "Like Dusit International, we are passionate about the quality of our products and services and always aim to exceed expectations in our pursuit of excellence. We have rich experience localising international brands, and by improving market share and brand awareness of the DusitPrincess brand within China, we are confident we can make it a huge success."