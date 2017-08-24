Guestline tap into the Student Accommodation sector to generate additional revenue for owners and operators.
Guestline can provide owners and operators with access to extra revenue streams
Guestline's move means that accommodation owners and operators can source additional streams of revenue from existing room stock and facilities. The company's property management, distribution and digital marketing software deliver next generation, cloud hosted software as an effective accommodation solution, which can be readily integrated into standard operating procedures.
Guestline can provide owners and operators with access to extra revenue streams from the implementation of the Rezlynx PMS, enabling them to optimise room usage and room rate levels during non-term periods. Connection to leading online travel agents is also available from Guestline, which will provide distribution of rooms to a wider accommodation marketplace.
Guestline customers benefit from system security and accommodation processing peace of mind with Level 1 PCI compliance for hosting and payment processing. This means customers benefit from an all in one, end to end solution from one supplier, widely experienced in delivering cloud hosted hospitality software.
With the use of Guestline's integrated and open solutions, student accommodation operators therefore don't have to 'make do' with workaround / sub optimal implementations for their booking systems and processes. The solutions offered are fully integrated and automated and allow for simple integration with other operational / payment systems that operators may have currently in use. In addition, they are also accessible from any place, on any device, at any time.
The Guestline suite of solutions can also help student accommodation providers expand their conference and banqueting business to provide a fully functional commercial solution for your entire accommodation provision and associated services.
Alex Wigmore, Regional Strategic Sales consultant at Guestline explains "With Guestline's Rezlynx PMS, Student Accommodation providers can reap in the benefits of distributing room inventory across Online Travel Agents traditionally used by hotels. Connecting to leading players such as Booking.com and Expedia can supply operators with a stream of reservations to fill room stock that would ordinarily stand empty during non-term time. Guestline's solutions are giving Student Accommodation providers a quick, easy and scalable suite of accommodation software solutions to generate additional revenue"
