Vimana Becomes First U.S. Franchise to List its Full Hotel Portfolio on HotelBids.com
Mobile app empowers travelers to book their preferred hotel at their preferred price point while hoteliers fill unsold rooms and pay the lowest fees in the industry
The HotelBids platform launched in India in September 2016 with 3,000+ hotels in 100 cities. The service will go live in the U.S. in third quarter 2017.
"Like Vimana, HotelBids was created by hoteliers for hoteliers," said HotelBids Founder Inder Sharma. "Therefore, it's only fitting that Vimana is the first U.S. chain to offer our service collectively to all its hotels. Steve Belmonte is an industry icon, and getting his endorsement with 40 years of experience in this business speaks volumes."
About HotelBids
HotelBids Hospitality Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary unit of HotelBids Inc, USA. An e-commerce start-up based in Gurugram with its Headquarters in Anaheim, CA USA, it is a hotel aggregation platform which is emerging as a pioneer in the hotel industry and has a unique concept for booking hotels at customer's own bidden prices. This is such a concept that is revolutionizing the way customer book hotels, providing them an opportunity to 'Stay@your price' as at HotelBids 'You don't search, Search comes to you!' is the concept, as it brings in the best hotel search to the customers at the price they want.
HotelBids is on the lines of growing exponentially, having acquired 3500+ hotels in over 100+ cities all over India and is also an allied member of AAHOA - Asian American Hotel Association in the USA, which is the largest hotel owners association in the hospitality industry with 15,000 members who own 35,000 hotels in the USA.
HotelBids focuses on offering customized solutions to Corporates by serving their bulk booking requirements, by also offering them services of being their official 'Travel Desks'. Travel Agents are benefitted by getting a huge network of 3500+ hotels in 100+ cities and they too get a team of members who act as a travel desk for their travel agencies. Customers obviously get the most benefits as they save a lot on hotel bookings, as they bid the price according to their budget and they also get saved from the tedious hotel searches and booking procedures. Lastly, Hoteliers are benefitted, as the company will help to fill in their unsold inventory by giving them last minute bookings, which otherwise goes wasted. The company also assures the hoteliers that the rates they provide to customers through HotelBids stay discreet, so they don't need to be worried about the parity issues.
HotelBids is here to provide all its customers with the best of services, as customer's happiness, satisfaction and convenience is what matters the most to us. Now, Stay @ Your Price with HotelBids.
Contact
Kellie Belmonte-Pizza
Director of Public Relations
Phone: (310) 880-7218
franchise company owned by CEO Steve Belmonte, President Neal Jackson and Vice President Cory Jackson Jr. In May 2011, Vimana Franchise Systems launched the Centerstone brand as a three-segment franchise designed to create a fair and cost effective model for the hospitality industry. In November 2011, Key West Inns was re-launched under the Vimana Franchise ownership umbrella as a budget friendly brand. For more information on Vimana Franchise Systems LLC, contact Steve Belmonte at (407) 654-5540 or steve@vimanafs.com. Visit Vimana Franchise Systems online at www.VimanaFS.com. Visit Centerstone online at www.centerstonehotels.com, on Twitter at @Centerstonehtls, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Centerstonehotels. Visit Key West Inns online at www.staykeywesthotels.com, on Twitter at @StayKeyWest, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/staykeywest.
Vimana Franchise Systems LLC is a hotel