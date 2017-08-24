New York – MyCheck, a leading provider of mobile payment platform solutions and Gold level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of its MyWallet and Front Desk Widget solutions with Oracle Hospitality's OPERA 5 Property System.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements to ensure solutions successfully and reliably meet the needs and priorities of the customers. With MyWallet integrated to OPERA v5, as a "master" mobile wallet, MyWallet enables guests to store multiple payment types, plus traditional credit cards, debit cards and pre-paid cards. With the Front Desk Widget integrated to OPERA v5, guests can view their hotel reservations, choose a room type, upgrade room types, check in remotely, view the folio, check out remotely, and change their payment types on the fly.

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between MyCheck v1.2 and Oracle Hospitality's OPERA 5 Property System is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

"MyCheck is honored to be an Oracle partner and expand upon our Gold Level partnership to obtain Validation Integration for our product line," said Shlomit Kugler, MyCheck CEO. "As a global company, we have the responsibility to connect with hardware and software solutions that bring about best practices for delivering frictionless customer experiences. MyCheck's recent Oracle Validated Integration further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of MyCheck. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

A key reason why hotels need to add a mobile payment platform with master digital wallet to their mobile apps is because it's what the next generation of traveler will demand. In the not-so-distant future, Millennials will only communicate via mobile device because they are unwilling to stand in lines for anything, including checking in/out and making face-to-face service requests. A mobile payment platform is removing lines from the hotel experience altogether. The technology is fast, simple and securely-featured; three criteria that Millennials and the Generation Z appreciate. Be mindful that Millennials already control 30 percent of gross income as compared with other generations, and by 2025, along with Generation Z, they are expected to control 47 percent of gross income.

Consider these findings:

By 2020, consumers in the U.S. and U.K. will make more purchases for goods and services via mobile phones than computers.

In 2020, 46 percent of digital commerce will pass through a mobile device in the U.S. alone.

Mobile payments are expected to reach $3 trillion worldwide by 2021.

