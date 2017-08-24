Industry Leaders Gather for IHIF Advisory Board
Tess Pearson, Event Director, Questex Hospitality Group, hosts of IHIF commented, "The insights, opinions and knowledge of the IHIF Advisory Board are fundamental elements in shaping the approaching conference. We are honoured that these industry experts are able to take time from their busy schedules to participate in this preparatory meeting. The collaborative sharing amongst the Advisory Board is the very essence of IHIF and we are delighted to be able to bring this group together. We are grateful to École hôtelière de Lausanne for once again kindly hosting this event".
As part of the Advisory Board, Questex arranged a panel discussion comprising representatives from some of the leading organisations within the industry and invited students from École hôtelière de Lausanne to attend. The session focussed on how the changes currently occurring within the hospitality industry are affecting careers and the skills now required by employers to be best prepared to address these changes. Key skills the panel mentioned were numeracy, people skills, flexibility and an openness to the outside world. In particular, Russell Kent, Chairman HVE London Office advised to: "be nimble, be flexible, be yourself".
IHIF continually seeks the knowledge and experience from practitioners across the sector in order to create an industry leading event that includes the most relevant content and practises.
For more information on IHIF visit www.berlinconference.com.
Continue to follow IHIF on Twitter @IHIF_News and use #IHIF2018 to stay up to date with the latest news from the leading annual meeting place for the industry. Also find us on Facebook and join our LinkedIn group for industry insight and discussion.
Contact
Emily Newman
Phone: +44 (0)7771 686202
Send Email
The company drives business investment, innovation and demand-creation in the markets it serves by bringing together investors, buyers, sellers and professionals through its over 120 trade shows, conferences and other business events and informing them through related business media and information products. Questex"s industry-focused business units include Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hospitality & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, Technology & Telecom groups.
Questex is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company employs over 350 professional staff members operating in the United States and the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit questex.com.