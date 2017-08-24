An esteemed group of hospitality industry experts have gathered at École hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland for the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF) Advisory Board. The group meet annually to review the recent event, understand the current industry challenges and future trends and plan the event for the following year.

One of the key themes arising from the meeting was the importance of focusing on the hospitality workforce. From the initial stages of attracting talented people to the industry, to roles that excite, motivate and engender productivity. There is also an urgent need to understand how to retain this talent in order to create a sustainable talent pool for the future. This topic will feature heavily in the programme for IHIF 2018; 5th – 8th March.

Tess Pearson, Event Director, Questex Hospitality Group, hosts of IHIF commented, "The insights, opinions and knowledge of the IHIF Advisory Board are fundamental elements in shaping the approaching conference. We are honoured that these industry experts are able to take time from their busy schedules to participate in this preparatory meeting. The collaborative sharing amongst the Advisory Board is the very essence of IHIF and we are delighted to be able to bring this group together. We are grateful to École hôtelière de Lausanne for once again kindly hosting this event".

As part of the Advisory Board, Questex arranged a panel discussion comprising representatives from some of the leading organisations within the industry and invited students from École hôtelière de Lausanne to attend. The session focussed on how the changes currently occurring within the hospitality industry are affecting careers and the skills now required by employers to be best prepared to address these changes. Key skills the panel mentioned were numeracy, people skills, flexibility and an openness to the outside world. In particular, Russell Kent, Chairman HVE London Office advised to: "be nimble, be flexible, be yourself".

IHIF continually seeks the knowledge and experience from practitioners across the sector in order to create an industry leading event that includes the most relevant content and practises.

