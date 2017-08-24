Seattle, WA – Guestware, the hotel industry's most comprehensive Guest Experience Management (GEM) system, today announced a new release of its cloud software solution. The latest version adds new features and offers even greater ease-of use.

Building on over 20 years of technology, the latest version expands the Welcome Intelligences® algorithms empowering hotel staff to personalize guest's experiences. Highlights include reoccurring automatic guest request fulfillment, multi-incident guest request entry, reservation event triggered dispatch, and much more. The latest release adds more automation so hotel staff can focus on serving their guests.

"We are thrilled to give our customers more options with our latest release," said Mark Jarman, President of Guestware. "We continuously listen to what our customers want out of our software so they can be successful with serving their guests."

Guestware provides hotels with a cloud-based, guest response, facilities maintenance, and CRM solution to help maintain a flawless facility and deliver exceptional guest service. Guestware's management tools empower the hotel service team to deliver on each guest's individual needs and requests resulting in outstanding guest satisfaction. With Guestware's easy implementation and flexible deployment options, hotels are up and running with the industry's top GEM software in no time.

About Guestware: Guestware is a powerful, integrated CRM software solution used by hospitality companies around the world to attain the highest levels of guest satisfaction. Guestware collects, manages and reports on all guest information in one comprehensive database, enabling hotels and resorts to improve the guest experience while enhancing operational efficiencies. The company was founded in 1990 and has been focused on elevating the guest experience in the hospitality industry since 1993. Today, the Seattle-based company is doing business with more than 900 hotels worldwide, including large brands and independent hotels in over 75 countries. For more information about Guestware, go to guestware.com or call 888-50-GUEST.

