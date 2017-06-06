Erbil, Iraq -- Ghassan Dalal, General Manager of Erbil Rotana and Erbil Arjaan by Rotana, has been honored with the "World Tourism Star of the Year" award by the World Tourism Forum Lucerne. The decision was taken by the renowned jury and partners who were very much impressed by Ghassan's story which serves as an example to inspire others in the hospitality industry.

"World Tourism Star of the Year Award", is an industry accolade that is a collaboration between United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and World Tourism Forum Lucerne to celebrate the most committed, inspiring, passionate and enthusiastic people working in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. Mr. Dalal was one of just three industry professionals worldwide to win the inaugural award.

"Ghassan has left a remarkable impression on all the hotels he's managed throughout his career with Rotana and we are extremely proud of his notable achievement," said Mohammad Haj Hassan, Area Vice President, Rotana. "He is always up for a challenge and is open to opportunities and new ways of doing things, which has taken his career to new heights and interesting destinations. With significant skill and effort, he developed a great team with an emphasis on local talent. He has led them to success, which has ensured a wonderful experience for our guests."

The "World Tourism Star Award" recipients were chosen by an esteemed panel of industry professionals and partners seeking individuals who, against all odds, have pursued an authentic, life-enriching journey in the travel, tourism or hospitality industry. Each year, the award will honor a passionate persons whose commitment and enthusiasm inspires a lasting impact and portrays tourism as a force for good.

"I am extremely humbled by the personal recognition and I would like to thank my incredible teams at Erbil Rotana and Erbil Arjaan by Rotana for helping me achieve this coveted honor, which is really a testament to our collective hard work," said Ghassan Dalal, General Manager of Erbil Rotana and Erbil Arjaan by Rotana. "Above all, I would like to thank Rotana and its senior management for their trust in me, as well as Malia Group, owners of Erbil Rotana and Erbil Arjaan by Rotana, for their support."

The World Tourism Forum Lucerne brings together CEOs, ministers, academia, finance, start-ups, and the next generation and young talent to address challenges specific to the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries and discuss solutions to shape a more sustainable future.

