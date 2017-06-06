Hotels Operated by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding In UAE Demonstrate Exceptional Performance
Hotels operated by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding in the UAE exceeded expectations with an outstanding year-to-date performance. While Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel recorded an impressive 23 per cent growth in revenue, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah and Coral Dubai Deira averaged between 5 to 10 per cent increase in revenue year on year.
Highlighting the significance of tapping diverse market segments, Purcell added, "Appropriately, a diversified and an optimal business mix enabled us to drive improved revenue and profit outcomes. Our strategy has been to drive business across all verticals that has given us a steady mix of corporate, long-stay, leisure, e-commerce and FIT segment; which in turn has kept our figures firm."
All hotels under HMH enjoy superb locations and are in close proximity to key commercial and leisure attractions in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Talking about the upcoming months, Purcell stressed, "In terms of the future, we remain extremely bullish, as we try to maximize profits. To sustain our growth in a highly competitive environment, it is absolutely essential to have a stronger grip on our business. Besides existing markets, in-bound tourism to the Middle East from emerging markets is also growing rapidly and consistently, thanks to the vast global airline network, growth of low-cost carriers, outstanding communication services, etc. It represents undeniable opportunities for our brands as we are seeing a sizeable increase in the number of guests from emerging markets."
Contact
Hina Bakht
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Phone: +971 50 6975146
Send Email
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings is a fully-integrated hotel managementcompany that prides itself on being the first hotel chain in the Middle East to offer halal-friendly, alcohol-free safe environment. It provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of comprehensive management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from budget to luxury. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. Through its dynamic operation and strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, HMH has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. Its existing portfolio features superb properties located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, as well as a healthy pipeline of hotels under development. For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com