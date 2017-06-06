SPOKANE, Wash. – Mixing the bold colors and sleekness of pop culture and mid-century design to provide a lifestyle hotel experience, RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) announces today the re-launch of Signature Inn, an upper economy brand with the dazzle of a boutique property.

The new concept projects a fresh, colorful personality that is designed to excite adventurous travelers with a penchant for spontaneity. Inspired by the Golden Age of Travel and mid-century aesthetics, Signature Inn is a break-through concept that aims to bring more developers into the family of RLHC franchisees.

"We have set out to create a modernized Americana experience that excites guests and also offers a solid return on investment to franchise owners," said Greg Mount, President & CEO, RLHC. "Style and personality do not need to come at a premium when we can scale a unique offering. We take pride in the imagination behind this brand, and in our ability to generate profit for our franchisees."

Utilizing stunning visuals and captivating motifs, Signature Inn will bring to life the luster and feel of the golden era of Americana, creating a truly memorable stand-alone in the upper economy segment.

"Signature Inn will preserve and promote an eye-catching and exuberant style that is grounded in today while evoking a simpler, yet provocative time," said Bill Linehan, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, RLHC. "Hotel properties will provide the latest in hotel amenities and conveniences uniquely blended with a fun lifestyle aesthetic."

With an owner-first mindset, Signature Inn offers a straightforward and simple fee structure, technology to meet the needs of today's travelers and the ongoing support to help franchisers grow their business. Designed for conversions of existing assets (even motels) to become more lively or for new-build properties to adopt the Signature Inn motif, the brand is intended for vibrant communities.

To learn more about franchising with RLHC, visit franchise.rlhco.com.

