Signature Inn Adds Color, Americana and Pop Culture to the Hotel Experience
RLHC Unveils New Upper Economy Brand with Lifestyle Appeal
"We have set out to create a modernized Americana experience that excites guests and also offers a solid return on investment to franchise owners," said Greg Mount, President & CEO, RLHC. "Style and personality do not need to come at a premium when we can scale a unique offering. We take pride in the imagination behind this brand, and in our ability to generate profit for our franchisees."
Utilizing stunning visuals and captivating motifs, Signature Inn will bring to life the luster and feel of the golden era of Americana, creating a truly memorable stand-alone in the upper economy segment.
"Signature Inn will preserve and promote an eye-catching and exuberant style that is grounded in today while evoking a simpler, yet provocative time," said Bill Linehan, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, RLHC. "Hotel properties will provide the latest in hotel amenities and conveniences uniquely blended with a fun lifestyle aesthetic."
With an owner-first mindset, Signature Inn offers a straightforward and simple fee structure, technology to meet the needs of today's travelers and the ongoing support to help franchisers grow their business. Designed for conversions of existing assets (even motels) to become more lively or for new-build properties to adopt the Signature Inn motif, the brand is intended for vibrant communities.
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged inthe franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.