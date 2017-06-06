External Article

Austria And Other European Destinations In Low-Price Trap

European countries are currently experiencing a slight tourism industry boom, however some problems become more and more obvious. One of them could be called the low-price trap.

For example, in Austria, despite the increasing number of overnight stays, many Austrian travel and hospitality providers are facing existential problems. ÖHV (Austrian Association of Hoteliers) boss Michaela Reitterer sees the core of the industry’s problem in low-price tourism.

There are two sides of the current tourism situation in Europe. Official bodies are celebrating an increase in the number of overnight stays and sale increases. However, the industry representatives see the situation somewhat differently.