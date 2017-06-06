External Article

French Tourism Has Regained Its Vitality

tourism-review.com

Sunshine, a rediscovered morale, foreign tourists coming back after the impact of the terrorist attacks has faded, and the zest of the “Macron effect”: this is the cocktail of success that the French tourism sector experienced this spring season.

“We had a very, very, very good month of April,” said Xavier Bailly, administrator of the Abbey of Mont Saint Michel, one of the most visited cultural sites in France. Its visitation rate had suffered after the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and the July 2016 attacks in Nice. It has increased by nearly 7% since the beginning of the year.