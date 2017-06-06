Denver, Colo. – For the first time, the city of Toronto will play host to HITEC (the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference) June 26 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. For the second time, ADB will host the HITEC Opening Night Party on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Full registration attendees are invited to kick-off the premier hotel technology show at the Muzik™ Event Centre, located at 15 Saskatchewan Road.

"We hope everyone attending HITEC will be our guests at the HITEC Opening Night Party on Monday night," said Chris Dinallo, ADB chief technology officer and general manager, Americas Business TV. "During this time, we hope you will meet our team, celebrate your own technology accomplishments, and enjoy the best in Canadian hospitality.

"While you can catch a glimpse of our popular vuTyme in-room entertainment solution on numerous TVs throughout the Muzik Event Centre – including on an interactive LED wall – we invite you to see our many and differing solutions in Booth #337 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center Tuesday through Thursday," he added. "If you are looking for a high-quality and easy-to-use iTV solution that offers a frictionless experience, then vuTyme is for you. You'll love the fact that vuTyme operates in the cloud and requires no hotel head-end equipment – just a compact set-back box discretely mounted behind the TV."

vuTyme is an end-to-end, managed-services iTV solution that delivers live TV, VOD, PPV, concierge, digital signage and targeted advertisements PLUS it offers exciting features such as Searchable Interactive Program Guide (IPG), Over-the-Top (OTT) services access like Screencasting from BYOD, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward LIVE TV, and much more.

Longevity & Experience

For 20+ years, ADB has been offering the best and most useful interactive TV features for its customers. As the provider of 100 million at-home television set-top boxes and broadband gateway systems around the world, ADB is intimately familiar with what guests have, what they use, how they use it, and what they want. This gives ADB the technical and behavioral experience that no other supplier has when designing, developing and deploying the next generation of iTV for hotels.

At HITEC, ADB will unveil:

New vuTyme enhancements, including three choices of brandable UIs, OTT screencasting and more;

A "Lite" solution that enables economy property owners to offer their guests a rich viewing experience but without the robust concierge services built into the full-featured vuTyme solution.

An Emergency Alert Messaging service that will dramatically improve the safety of hotel guests and staff.

For more information on the vuTyme by ADB iTV platform, visit www.vuTyme.com.

Contact

Barb Worcester

Send Email