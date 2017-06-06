Knowland Acquires Philadelphia Reader Board, Inc.
"We are very excited to welcome the PRB customers to Knowland," stated Tim Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Knowland. "Ken has built a strong company that has been delivering great service to a loyal customer base for over a decade. Working together we will be able to combine our know-how and experience to bring best-in-class revenue driving solutions to our customers."
"This is such a great opportunity for our customers," said Ken Simmons, founder of Philadelphia Reader Board, Inc. "Our industry has come so far and, now as a united entity our customers will have an even more powerful sales tool at their disposal. In the increasingly competitive environment that hotels are now managing, that is more important than ever."
Ken will begin an exciting new role at Knowland serving as Director, Business Development.
About Philadelphia Reader Board, Inc.
Philadelphia Reader Board Inc. was formed in 2003 and is a provider of group meeting & event data for the hospitality industry. PRB offers market research with a focus on group events, meetings and conventions. PRB's powerful suite of market intelligence reports and analysis allow hotels and CVB's sales teams to quickly pinpoint the competitive landscape on a weekly, monthly and annual basis through an intuitive, web based user interface.
Contact
Jim VanDevender
Chief Marketing Officer
Phone: (202) 351-1522
About Knowland
Knowland provides group data and innovative technology to help hotels, CVBs, and other venues drive revenue with meetings market intelligence. Knowland offers extensive insight into market analytics, industry trends, and powerful benchmarking for booking better-qualified group business. Acting on behalf of the hospitality industry as a whole, as well as its customers, Knowland continually strives to increase transparency of the group market and deliver best-in-class meetings and events sales solutions. For more information, please visit Knowland"s website at www.knowland.com or call (202) 312-5880.