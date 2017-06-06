Knowland announced today that it has acquired Philadelphia Reader Board, Inc. effective June 1, 2017. Knowland is a globally recognized provider of meeting and group intelligence, offering powerful market analysis, competitive benchmarking, and lead generation tools. The company is headquartered in Rosslyn, Virginia, right outside the nation's capital.

Philadelphia Reader Board, Inc. was founded in 2003 by hotel industry veteran Ken Simmons. Upon opening, the company made an immediate impact servicing hotels and CVB's, allowing sales teams to move market share and gain group revenue.

"We are very excited to welcome the PRB customers to Knowland," stated Tim Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Knowland. "Ken has built a strong company that has been delivering great service to a loyal customer base for over a decade. Working together we will be able to combine our know-how and experience to bring best-in-class revenue driving solutions to our customers."

"This is such a great opportunity for our customers," said Ken Simmons, founder of Philadelphia Reader Board, Inc. "Our industry has come so far and, now as a united entity our customers will have an even more powerful sales tool at their disposal. In the increasingly competitive environment that hotels are now managing, that is more important than ever."

Ken will begin an exciting new role at Knowland serving as Director, Business Development.

Philadelphia Reader Board Inc. was formed in 2003 and is a provider of group meeting & event data for the hospitality industry. PRB offers market research with a focus on group events, meetings and conventions. PRB's powerful suite of market intelligence reports and analysis allow hotels and CVB's sales teams to quickly pinpoint the competitive landscape on a weekly, monthly and annual basis through an intuitive, web based user interface.

