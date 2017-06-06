Cruises have always been regarded as a holiday choice for the older generation. Regarded as stuffy and boring by younger people, cruises are normally the haunt of travellers who want a one-stop-shop for rest, relaxation and entertainment. Well, all that is about to change. Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is launching a new, millennial-focused cruise brand, U by Uniworld, is targeting passengers between the ages of 21 and 45 in an effort to separate the cruises for older age groups so younger travellers aren't scared off. Being within this age range is going to be a requisite for passengers hoping to travel on the U by Uniworld cruises, and the model takes its inspiration from the 18 – 35 holiday packages operated by Uniworld's sister company, Contiki.

Passengers "have to be so separate and so different to ensure that we cater to this audience, so we're going to be super strict. You have to be between 21 and 45. That is what's going to make this brand; I'm creating a place that's just for them," said president and CEO of Uniworld Ellen Bettridge. The U by Uniworld ships will set sail in April 2018 and will be completely redesigned to incorporate discos, lounges and new restaurants. There will be two ships in operation initially, and the destinations they will be travelling to will be a key focus of the new initiative. The A will sail along German rivers the Rhine, Main, and Danube, while the B will sail along the Seine in France.

Marketing will be focused on attracting students and college graduates, honeymooners and people working in the technology industry. Each ship holds 120 passengers, being that they are river cruises and not ocean cruises, so Bettridge is optimistic about easily filling them to capacity.

