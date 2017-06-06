New Cruises Geared Towards Millennials to go Live in 2018
Marketing will be focused on attracting students and college graduates, honeymooners and people working in the technology industry. Each ship holds 120 passengers, being that they are river cruises and not ocean cruises, so Bettridge is optimistic about easily filling them to capacity.
Let's take a look at a few hotel projects currently under construction in the top visited cruise destinations
Rio dei Vetrai Hotel, Venice, Italy
The 5 star deluxe property is located on the island of Murano in Venice and will open after extensive renovation and reconstruction. The building used to house a historic glass factory on the island of Murano in the Venetian lagoon. Uniquely located on the waterfront, this veritable gem of a building offers dazzling vistas across the lagoon to Venice and is directly connected to Rio dei Vetrai Canal. Apart from its outstanding location, the hotel will feature a sun terrace, bar with a terrace, café, spa area and fitness center, a ball room as well as meeting and convention facilities.Just a ten-minute boat ride away from the international airport of Venice and only 15 minutes by boat from the legendary Saint Mark's Square, the hotel will be a prime location for vacationers but is also sure to attract corporate travelers.
Galaxy Hotel St. Petersburg, Russia
The independent hotel is in the works for downtown St. Petersburg directly north of the Sundial shopping center.
A sign on the vacant property features a rendering of the hotel that appears to show 10 stories and an entrance on the corner, with a wall of rounded glass at the center.
THE CORALS ATLANTIS, Bahamas
Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas launched the first phase of a renovation. Once complete, the hotel will have over 1200 rooms and reopen as The Corals Atlantis. This phase of renovation, during which some rooms, the lobby and some amenities will remain open
More information on hotel construction in top cities worldwide can be found onTOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.