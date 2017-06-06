Las Vegas – Bartech, a world leader in profit-generating automatic minibar solutions for the hospitality industry, has significantly expanded its presence in some of the world's fasting growing travel markets, with recent installations at properties in seven key regions. Over the past year, new hotel properties in such far-flung international hot spots as Macau, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas have all begun leveraging the enhanced revenue and guest satisfaction opportunities that Bartech's automated minibar technology provides. In addition, hoteliers in the burgeoning hospitality markets of Latin American nations Nicaragua, Honduras and Colombia are rapidly turning to Bartech's automated minibar functionality, in order to provide a service amenity that is affordable, caters to guest needs, increases operational efficiency and maximizes revenues.

Deemed as the "Vegas of China," Macau is a booming tourism market, well known for its rapid rise to one of the world's most popular gaming destinations over the past decade. It is also as a market that is leading the way in adoption rates for automated minibars in the hospitality industry. As an innovator of cutting-edge automated technology, Bartech serves as Macau's leading provider of advanced minibar platforms, with approximately 10,000 of the region's new guestrooms installed with its solutions to date. Offering a wide range of refrigerated minibar and non-refrigerated tray solutions to choose from, Bartech's strong market presence in Macau is due, in part, to the system's ability to automatically track any items removed and post purchases directly to a guest's profile within a property's PMS. Such functionality not only enhances a hotel's ability to track individual minibar inventory levels and restock only when needed, but also allows properties to reduce item prices, due to the dramatic decrease in resources needed to maintain service. With more reasonably priced selections available in the room, guests are more incentivized to make purchases, enhancing convenience and satisfaction with their stay, while boosting property profits.

"We are proud to see our presence expanding in such high-performing hospitality markets, and are even more thrilled to be able to assist regional hoteliers with their own efforts in increasing both property business and reputation," said Bruno Agrario at Bartech. "With Bartech minibar solutions increasingly available to markets around the globe, more hoteliers than ever before will be able to affordably deliver a level of satisfaction and convenience that is expected of them by today's guests."

Along with its Macau expansion, Bartech also continues to experience significant growth in the Caribbean, with nearly 5,000 resort guestrooms featuring its solutions in the Bahamas alone. Within Central and South America, the company is likewise recognized as a go-to provider for the latest in automated minibar technology, with over 10 new installations over the past 18 months.

An exhibitor at this year's HITEC in Toronto, Canada, Bartech is set to showcase its industry leading innovations at Booth #1420 from June 27th to the 28th. To schedule an interview or product demonstration during the show, please contact Mark Howbrook at mark@planapr.com. For further information on Bartech, please visit www.bartech.com.

