Bartech Bolsters Global Market Position with Expanded Presence in Asia, Latin America and Caribbean
World leader in minibar technology expands customer base with installations at prominent properties in Macau, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.
"We are proud to see our presence expanding in such high-performing hospitality markets, and are even more thrilled to be able to assist regional hoteliers with their own efforts in increasing both property business and reputation," said Bruno Agrario at Bartech. "With Bartech minibar solutions increasingly available to markets around the globe, more hoteliers than ever before will be able to affordably deliver a level of satisfaction and convenience that is expected of them by today's guests."
Along with its Macau expansion, Bartech also continues to experience significant growth in the Caribbean, with nearly 5,000 resort guestrooms featuring its solutions in the Bahamas alone. Within Central and South America, the company is likewise recognized as a go-to provider for the latest in automated minibar technology, with over 10 new installations over the past 18 months.
An exhibitor at this year's HITEC in Toronto, Canada, Bartech is set to showcase its industry leading innovations at Booth #1420 from June 27th to the 28th. To schedule an interview or product demonstration during the show, please contact Mark Howbrook at mark@planapr.com. For further information on Bartech, please visit www.bartech.com.
field of minibar design and technology for the global hospitality industry. Since introducing the world"s first open-display automatic minibar, Bartech has developed a stellar reputation as the provider of the industry"s most powerful and sophisticated solutions to manage hotel minibar operations.
With hundreds of thousands of minibars installed in more than 60 countries, Bartech has been selected bymany of the most prestigious hotel chains and independent properties worldwide. With an in-house R&D department and worldwide customer support, Bartech is dedicated to continuously enhancing product design, software and system integration with the latest technologies, in order to meet the growing needs of the industry for increased profit and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.bartech.com.