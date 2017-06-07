Trump Hotels announces the continued expansion of its hotel portfolio with the launch of its new midscale brand, American IDEA, a concept rooted in local history and neighborly service.

American IDEA hotels will be an alternative, for both guests and hotel developers, looking for an answer to the run-of-the-mill offerings currently in the midscale space. Its properties will be places to relax, to have fun and to experience gracious hospitality. Guests will enjoy local flavor and genuine service in an environment that pays respect to the unique culture of each destination.

Trump Hotels currently has three agreements signed for American IDEA properties in the Mississippi Delta area.

The Hotel Group also confirmed Cleveland, Miss. as the first location for its highly-anticipated, upscale SCION hotel brand, announced last year. The property, owned by Chawla Pointe, LLC. and named SCION at West End, will be a multi-faceted hospitality campus which will include approximately 100 rooms, suites and extended stay accommodations; a 6,000 square foot spa and fitness center; a 5,000 square foot event hall; two acres of outdoor festival space and multiple entertainment outlets including two full-service restaurants.

The SCION brand is a four-star, lifestyle brand that is forward-thinking and designed to connect and engage guests and others with compelling spaces and a strong sense of community. The brand will deliver locally relevant, meaningful and sought-after experiences to those looking for a sense of connection during their travels as well as when they return home.

"Trump Hotels is recognized for unparalleled service, meticulous attention to detail and iconic properties in world-class destinations," said Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger. "While we will continue in pursuit of this mission for our luxury Trump Hotels brand, we look forward to leveraging our expertise and experience across the various segments of the hotel business and bringing our trademark hospitality to many more guests, owners and markets across the nation."

He continued, "We are so fortunate to partner with Dinesh and Suresh Chawla, two dynamic and highly accomplished hoteliers who work with a variety of brands. Their family has managed each one of their hotels for over 30 years but they have chosen us to manage SCION at West End. We are honored, and we look forward to a very successful relationship."

"We are proud to work with the Trump Hotels team to bring the very first SCION hotel experience to life," said Dinesh Chawla, CEO, Chawla Pointe, LLC. "The team has been incredibly responsive and creative, and as our partners, they have been invaluable resources for us. We are thrilled to bring this exciting project to the Mississippi Delta area."