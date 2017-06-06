External Article

Apple is launching walking tours from their stores around the world - travelandleisure.com

Traveling tech nerds could start getting their introduction to new cities from Apple stores. This week, the company is launching a new series of daily events that will not only introduce customers to Apple products, but lead them on tours about town. “Today at Apple” will host more than 4,000 events every day at the almost 500 Apple stores around the world. Customers will be able to choose from events like Photo Walks and Sketch Walks — short walks to different photogenic places that will teach customers how to use their phones or iPads to make art around town. The walks will be led by local artists or, in smaller markets, an Apple Genius. Subjects of the “classes” include shooting portraits, architecture and light.