Hotel Price Reporter today announces the launch of its Free Plan, the company's new hotel rate shopping platform for hoteliers that gives access to a pricing intelligence and revenue management tool retrieving data for 180 days for 3 hotels.

The new offering means Hotel Price Reporter's clients are now able to create a free account within seconds and get instant access to real-time price and local market demand data and reports.

Hotel Price Reporter has developed and implemented a user-friendly dashboard that utilizes both graphical and tabular pricing and demand data reports. It offers valuable insight and content to help hoteliers achieve better pricing and yielding strategies and improve the understanding of their local market.

Users can also decide to upgrade their account to any of the three paying plans to access a larger CompSet and additional features, including a rate parity tracker, ranking reports, review reports and an events manager.

The new rate shopper is part of an initiative by the company to create a more transparent platform for users than the industry standard. The pricing model does not add a per-room charge, so the prices remain the same regardless of the size of the hotel. Users also get the opportunity to use the rate shopper without any long-term commitment or setup fees with monthly and annual payment options available.

