Maximizing profitability and revenue in light of today's tough competition will be a key topic for hoteliers at this year's co-located HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) and HITEC hospitality technology events, June 26-29 in Toronto.

IDeaS Revenue Solutions (booth 1212 at HITEC) will showcase its latest revenue management solutions to help hoteliers confidently forecast, price and manage for improved revenue. By addressing Channel Performance – the concept of measuring business outcomes across a complex multi-channel booking landscape – IDeaS helps hoteliers optimize pricing and marketing across all channels, and boost revenue and profitability.

At IDeaS' HITEC booth, attendees can learn about the benefits of marketing and revenue management roles working more closely together, and how today's revenue management tools shed light on operational data and areas of improvement. In addition, the company will unveil its enhanced IDeaS Business Insights Dashboard to North American customers, a sophisticated, yet easy-to-navigate tool giving revenue managers and marketers unprecedented visibility into channel and source data. The Dashboard supports better decision making for total profitability and understanding of a hotel's overall business performance.

Click here to arrange a demo at the booth or schedule a time to meet.

ROC Lightning Round Presentation – Wednesday, June 28th from 5:15 to 6:00 P.M. Metro Toronto Convention Center North Building

In a fast-paced presentation at the ROC conference, IDeaS will dive further into the topic of aligning marketing and revenue management roles in its session titled "Marketers Are from Mars, Revenue Managers Are from Venus." IDeaS, along with one of its seasoned client executives, will give attendees tips on how to build bridges between these two key departments in order to provide greater visibility into revenue generation activities. They'll also discuss how creating a cohesive marketing and revenue management strategy can drive direct business and higher profitability.

About IDeaS

With more than 1 million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and with nearly three decades of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 9,000 clients in 106 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers with insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.

IDeaS empowers clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures – from single entities to world-renowned estates – by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.

IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities – not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise. For more information, visit www.ideas.com.

