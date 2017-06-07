External Article

Meet The Indian-American Immigrants Helping To Launch A New Chain Of Trump Organization Hotels - forbes.com

When Suresh Chawla began construction on a luxury hotel in rural Mississippi last fall, he had no idea it would be the first in a series of new licensing agreements with The Trump Organization. Chawla, who manages a small chain of hotels with his brother, Dinesh, envisioned an upscale offering to complement the 17 mid-scale hotels the family already operates. The new hotel, which is expected to be completed in first half of 2018, would be called the Lyric Hotel and Spa, and allow “guests from all over the world to immerse themselves in Mississippi culture.” Now, some nine months after breaking ground on the hotel, Chawla Hotels is teaming up with President Donald Trump’s sons to make that aim a reality. It’s the same idea, the Chawla brothers say, but with the day-to-day operations turned over to the Trump Organization in a licensing deal the Trumps aim to replicate across the country. The new four-star chain, dubbed "Scion," will be built by local partners such as Chawla Hotels that have agreed to pay royalties and other fees to the Trump Organization.