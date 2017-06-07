HSMAI Opens Nominations for Inaugural Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Awards
HSMAI will be accepting nominations until July 14. The award nominee should demonstrate excellence in all of the following areas: creativity and initiative; sales acumen; innovative leadership; and advancement of the discipline.
Qualified individuals should be nominated for one of two separate entry categories, On-Property or Above-Property.
- To qualify for the On-Property award, a nominee must currently serve in an on-property or regional sales role for a brand, management company, ownership group, or independent property.
- To qualify for the Above-Property award, a nominee must currently serve in an above-property regional, national, or global sales role for a hotel brand, management company, or ownership group.
To nominate a deserving colleague, customer, or business partner for an HSMAI Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award, click here. Honorees will be notified in early August, and celebrated on September 6 at HSMAI's 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.
For more information on the HSMAI Americas Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Awards, visit http://www.hsmai.org/HotelSalesStars.
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry"s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at www.hsmai.org, www.facebook.com/hsmai, www.twitter.com/hsmai and www.youtube.com/hsmai1.