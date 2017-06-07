The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI), which is celebrating 90 years of fueling sales, has established the HSMAI Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Awards. Honorees will exemplify strong sales performance producing measurable results.

"Recognizing deserving individuals with the HSMAI Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Awards reflects HSMAI's ongoing objective to promote excellence in the field of sales in hotels," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president & CEO of HSMAI. "We are honored to celebrate HSMAI's 90-year legacy by recognizing individuals who exemplify HSMAI's mission to grow business for hotels and their partners."

HSMAI will be accepting nominations until July 14. The award nominee should demonstrate excellence in all of the following areas: creativity and initiative; sales acumen; innovative leadership; and advancement of the discipline.

Qualified individuals should be nominated for one of two separate entry categories, On-Property or Above-Property.

To qualify for the On-Property award, a nominee must currently serve in an on-property or regional sales role for a brand, management company, ownership group, or independent property.

To qualify for the Above-Property award, a nominee must currently serve in an above-property regional, national, or global sales role for a hotel brand, management company, or ownership group.

To nominate a deserving colleague, customer, or business partner for an HSMAI Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Award, click here. Honorees will be notified in early August, and celebrated on September 6 at HSMAI's 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.

For more information on the HSMAI Americas Hotel Sales Professional of the Year Awards, visit http://www.hsmai.org/HotelSalesStars.