Terence Kwok, CEO & Founder of Tink Labs, unveiled its 'Handy' concept at the 21st edition of the Global Lodging Forum: discover the man behind the project for a smartphone tailored to the hospitality business.

handy is an innovative mobile travel solution that combines the functionality of a personal smartphone and hotel services into one fully integrated device. Each handy smartphone is customized for every hotel and provides travelers with free unlimited internet, local and international calls, as well as an interactive city guide and one- click access to the hotel's concierge and amenities.

