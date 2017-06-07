Markham, Ontario – Maestro PMS will arrive at HITEC 2017 in Toronto June 26-29 with a suite of new property software features and solutions to increase online and offline profitability and productivity for independent operators. Maestro continues to be the preferred technology solution provider of leading independent hotels, resorts, condos and multi-property groups offering 20+ integrated modules on a single image database.

"HITEC 2017 is the perfect event for independent operators who want to evaluate the latest technologies to help meet their goals in increasing efficiency, boosting profitability, and engaging guests," said Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President. "Understanding your options to replace legacy property software solutions to compete effectively in this market is more important than ever. With a constantly changing environment, ensuring you are investing in technology that can sustain you for the long term and provide the service team to support it is key. At HITEC Maestro will launch multiple new features that leverage the cloud, mobile phones, and tablets for overall improved operations and guest experience."

Maestro will demonstrate new solutions for independent operators that include:

Flexible Cloud-based Plus Premise-based PMS platform : This platform flexibility enables single and multi-property operators to combine web browser and Windows user access on one system whether hosted in the cloud or on-premise locally. Maestro lets operators choose the system they want without the obligation to go cloud in order to benefit from true web browser access to their PMS from tablets or mobile devices. Users have the choice of both versions on one system in tandem across any number of properties. Gone are the days of VPN to work remote!

: This platform flexibility enables single and multi-property operators to combine web browser and Windows user access on one system whether hosted in the cloud or on-premise locally. Maestro lets operators choose the system they want without the obligation to go cloud in order to benefit from true web browser access to their PMS from tablets or mobile devices. Users have the choice of both versions on one system in tandem across any number of properties. Gone are the days of VPN to work remote! Maestro Web adds Stronger Tablet Access : New tablet feature lets operators access nearly all of Maestro PMS' robust functionality on a tablet. This personalizes check in and lobby service to strengthen guest engagement. This is full-function Maestro PMS on a tablet with interactive digital registration card signature capture, and opt-in for guest email & text messaging.

: New tablet feature lets operators access nearly all of Maestro PMS' robust functionality on a tablet. This personalizes check in and lobby service to strengthen guest engagement. This is full-function Maestro PMS on a tablet with interactive digital registration card signature capture, and opt-in for guest email & text messaging. Mobile Spa Provider Schedule : Maestro's Spa & Activities module now allows spa service providers to check their schedules and view updates on their mobile device real-time and live. This improves guest service and spa performance as providers no longer have to rely on paper schedules or calling the spa reception for schedule updates.

: Maestro's Spa & Activities module now allows spa service providers to check their schedules and view updates on their mobile device real-time and live. This improves guest service and spa performance as providers no longer have to rely on paper schedules or calling the spa reception for schedule updates. Maestro Post Check-in Survey : In addition to its widely used post check out survey, Maestro will present its post check-in survey. This allows guests to inform the property at check-in, via email or text, if they require service. This streamlines service delivery and improves the guest experience.

: In addition to its widely used post check out survey, Maestro will present its post check-in survey. This allows guests to inform the property at check-in, via email or text, if they require service. This streamlines service delivery and improves the guest experience. Maestro Web Check-Out: Maestro improves the guest journey and their current mobile pre-check-in feature with mobile check out. This eliminates front desk congestion at check-out and improves the guest experience. Maestro's mobile housekeeping app immediately informs staff when a guest checks out so they can clean the room without delay.

Maestro improves the guest journey and their current mobile pre-check-in feature with mobile check out. This eliminates front desk congestion at check-out and improves the guest experience. Maestro's mobile housekeeping app immediately informs staff when a guest checks out so they can clean the room without delay. E-signature for Contract Execution: Sales and catering contracts can now be submitted to meeting planners and signed digitally with Maestro E-Signature. The property is automatically notified when a contract is signed for greater contract control and processing conversions.

Maestro PMS delivers revenue-generating tools and services that increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back. Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.

Visit Maestro PMS in Booth #1219 at HITEC in Toronto

JUNE 26-29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups. This PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile tools to increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 35 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS.

