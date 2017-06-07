NEW YORK, NY – HEBS Digital is proud to announce that the company has been awarded six "Best in Class" and two "Outstanding Achievement" distinctions from the Interactive Media Awards in the Hotel/Resort category for 2017. The Interactive Media Awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in website design and development and honor organizations for their outstanding achievement.

HEBS Digital and its hotel partners earned the following eight Interactive Media Awards:

All winning websites are powered by HEBS Digital's proprietary content management system technology, the smartCMS®. With over 30 revenue-generating modules (and counting) such as the Smart Personalization Engine, Complete Merchandizing Platform, Reservation Abandonment Application Suite, Technical SEO Module, and more, the smartCMS empowers hoteliers to drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and engage, retain and increase lifetime value of guests.

"Our brand is iconic to not only Texans but travelers from across the country, so it was important for the next generation of our website to reflect the imagery, clean-lines and modern-sophistication which are the hallmarks of the ZaZa experience. Our branding team… in partnership with HEBS did an excellent job of communicating the day-to-day look and feel of our properties," said Matthew Nuss, President of Hotel Operations at Hotel ZaZa.

"At HEBS Digital we make it our mission to design and deliver websites that drive direct website bookings and serve as the foundation of our hotel partners' digital technology and marketing strategy," said Mariana Safer, SVP of Global Marketing at HEBS Digital. "Our team works relentlessly to create websites that meet the high expectations of our hospitality partners yet also maintain a strong focus on the user experience and include reservation-driving technology that will help them meet their business needs. Wining these awards, especially the Best in Class, is validation that we achieved all of these goals."

HEBS Digital adds the 2017 Interactive Media Awards distinctions to over 475 awards and accolades for its website design, smartCMS Website Technology Platform, Interactive Marketing Applications, Smart Data Marketing, Multi-Channel Marketing Campaigns and digital marketing.

